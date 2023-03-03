BH Macro Limited - Holding(s) in Company
London, March 3
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GG00BQBFY362
Issuer Name
BH MACRO LIMITED
UK or Non-UK Issuer
Non-UK
2. Reason for Notification
Other
Comments
Acquisition of shares and purchase of shares
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Close Asset Management Limited
City of registered office (if applicable)
London
Country of registered office (if applicable)
United Kingdom
4. Details of the shareholder
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
16-Feb-2023
6. Date on which Issuer notified
17-Feb-2023
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|.
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8.A)
|% of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights held in issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|4.250000
|0.000000
|4.250000
|15891180
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5.230000
|0.000000
|5.230000
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/Type of shares ISIN code(if possible)
|Number of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|Number of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|% of direct voting rights (DTR5.1)
|% of indirect voting rights (DTR5.2.1)
|GG00BQBFY362
|15891180
|4.250000
|Sub Total 8.A
|15891180
|4.250000%
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B1
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration date
|Exercise/conversion period
|Physical or cash settlement
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Sub Total 8.B2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
|Ultimate controlling person
|Name of controlled undertaking
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Close Brothers Asset Management
|5.230000
|Close Brothers Asset Management
|4.250000
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
On 16th February 2023, the number of shares in issue of BH Macro ORD NPV GBP increased from 301,867,950 to 374,245,950.
Close Brothers Asset Management also acquired 50,000 shares and bought a further 9,690 shares. This brought our shareholding to 4.25% of the shares in issue based on the shares in issue figure of 374,245,950 as at 16th February 2023.
This is the required notification that the holding has crossed below 5% of the shares in issue.
12. Date of Completion
17-Feb-2023
13. Place Of Completion
UK