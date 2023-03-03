AEG's LA Kings Celebrate Read Across America Day at Local Elementary Schools Across Los Angeles, CA

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 3, 2023 / In celebration of Read Across America Day on March 2, 2023, LA Kings Alumn and radio analyst Daryl Evans, the LA Kings Ice Crew and mascot Bailey joined students at Hermosa View Elementary and Hermosa Vista School in Los Angeles, CA for a special reading of "B is for Bailey."

"It is so important to engage young readers in the community and expose them to the joy of reading," explained Gabe Gelbard, LA Kings Community Relations Specialist. "Literacy is a vital skill that is essential to a child's overall development. Strong literacy skills can positively affect a student's academic performance in school, enhance socialization and problem-solving skills and encourage independent learning."

Read Across America is an annual reading motivation and awareness program that calls for every child in every community to celebrate reading on the birthday of beloved children's author Dr. Seuss.

The LA Kings' Read Across America Day activities are aligned with the organization's umbrella program, G.O.A.L.S, which encompasses all of the club's sponsored character building and wellness activities. In partnership with Blue Shield of California, the G.O.A.L.S. program champions Green solutions, Open outlooks, Active bodies, Local leaders, and Sharp minds, equipping children with the practical skills and tools they need to lead healthy lives. To learn more about the G.O.A.L.S program, click here.

