Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
03.03.2023 | 16:54
DreamSmart Technology: Leading businessman Eric Li launches DreamSmart in response to the demand for enhanced human connectivity

SINGAPORE, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Li, international businessman and tech entrepreneur with a proven-track record, sees a future where people will work, move, and interact in many new, and yet unimagined ways. He is launching a new holding company, DreamSmart, with significant ambitions to respond to the demand for enhanced human connectivity.

DreamSmart creates, invests in, and supports businesses that are pioneers in their fields, and which provide game-changing experiences to unlock value creation for all. The holding company will develop rapid-growth businesses that converge information, communication, and transportation innovation to accelerate the future.

The first example of DreamSmart's ambition is Eric's decision to combine the advanced innovation of Xingjishidai with Meizu's long-established experience in smartphone technology. This new powerhouse, called Xingji Meizu Technology Group will have a specific focus on China and Asia. The experience, skills and know-how of the holding company will create the perfect grounds for the merger of Xingjishidai and Meizu to flourish, therefore accelerating the group's development of next-generation products and services.

Complementary to DreamSmart's Asian operations, Eric Li is developing a separate division which will develop and bring state-of-the-art technology to drive connectivity and digital integration to the rest of the world.

Eric Li is the Chairman of DreamSmart while continuing to serve as Chairman of Geely Holding Group.

Eric Li said: 'DreamSmart is pioneering the integration of physical and digital worlds by converging information, communications and transportation experiences. We have a strong track record of investing in businesses, new and old, and making them grow at speed. Our goal here is to invest in ideas and businesses that will enhance human's lives.'

DreamSmart's headquarters will be located in Singapore.

DreamSmart Technology Pte. Ltd.
DreamSmart.com
press@dreamsmart.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leading-businessman-eric-li-launches-dreamsmart-in-response-to-the-demand-for-enhanced-human-connectivity-301762248.html

