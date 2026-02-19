Kyushu Electric Power Co. will begin a demonstration project on March 1 using remotely controlled home batteries supplied by Sharp Energy Solutions to ease solar curtailment in southern Japan.From ESS News Japanese energy company Kyushu Electric Power Co. will launch a demand response demonstration project using home storage batteries supplied by Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ) on March 1, 2026. The Kyushu region offers favorable conditions for renewable energy, particularly PV power thanks to its strong solar irradiation. As a result, solar deployment has expanded significantly. However, ...

