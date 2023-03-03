DJ Salman Aslam: How a Disability Diagnosis Catalyzed the Transformation of Omnicore into a Leading Healthcare Marketing Agency

Omnicore Healthcare Marketing Salman Aslam: How a Disability Diagnosis Catalyzed the Transformation of Omnicore into a Leading Healthcare Marketing Agency 03-March-2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Salman Aslam: How a Disability Diagnosis Catalyzed the Transformation of Omnicore into a Leading Healthcare Marketing Agency

NEWS RELEASE BY OMNICORE HEALTHCARE MARKETING

Tampa, FL | March 03, 2023 08:41 AM Eastern Standard Time

Digital marketing is becoming increasingly important for businesses of all sizes and industries as more and more consumers turn to the internet to find products and services. By utilizing a variety of digital marketing tactics, such as search engine optimization, social media marketing, email marketing and online advertising, businesses can reach a wider audience and drive more qualified leads to their website. With consumers spending more time online than ever before, it's essential for businesses to have a strong digital presence to stay competitive and grow their customer base, even within the medical field. This has paved the way for digital marketing agencies such as Omnicore to offer their expertise.

Salman Aslam, Managing Director of Omnicore, a leading healthcare digital marketing agency, discusses the challenges his company faced and how his medical diagnosis was the catalyst for transformation and the company's new direction into healthcare marketing. The company's mission is to help medical and healthcare practices grow their businesses through digital marketing and reach their ideal patients.

Omnicore's journey began with its founders, Salman Aslam and Hafiz Muhammad Ali, starting a specialized SEO consulting company called "The SEO Compass" from their bedroom. Through trial and error, they developed a recipe for success that helped their clients acquire more organic traffic than their competitors. However, as the digital landscape evolved and the rise of social media platforms emerged, the company recognized the need for a multi-channel approach and made the decision to rebrand to Omnicore.

This transformation was further propelled by Salman Aslam's diagnosis of muscular dystrophy. His personal experience led the company to shift its focus to healthcare marketing, as it saw a need in the medical industry for an agency that truly understood both providers and the patient journey.

"As someone who has had first-hand experience with various medical and healthcare practices in the search for the right treatment and a possible cure, I have been able to observe and understand this space in depth." Shared Salman.

One of the biggest challenges faced by Omnicore in the early stages was the lack of a clear path in the digital marketing industry. But thankfully, the company's transformation gave them an authentic purpose and mission. Being from Pakistan, Salman had to upskill and achieve certifications to build credibility and transition to work with clients in the US. However, the co-founder's determination and grit helped them overcome these obstacles, and despite limited funding, they were able to establish a successful digital healthcare marketing agency.

Omnicore's unique approach only focuses on healthcare and services that deliver a return on investment. The company is driven by Salman's own journey and his determination to make an impact despite his limitations. An example of the company's success is a client, Nepenthe Wellness, who they helped rank #1 on Google for "Ketamine Therapy" for people suffering from chronic depression and anxiety. The case study shows that Omicore produced a 533% increase in organic traffic in just six months.

The company's success transpires from Hafiz and Salman's steadfast dedication to making the company work. They have managed to grow Omnicore from a small SEO consulting company to a successful agency that helps medical and healthcare practices grow their businesses through digital marketing. With the rise of digital marketing becoming increasingly important for brick-and-mortar medical and healthcare businesses, Aslam believes that Omnicore's unique approach and personal touch sets it apart from the competition and will continue to drive success for the company in the future.

Contact Details

Omnicore Healthcare Marketing

Salman Aslam

info@omnicoreagency.com

Company Website

https://www.omnicoreagency.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1574727 03-March-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1574727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 03, 2023 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)