Charlotte, North Carolina--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Private equity investment firm QC Capital Group is pleased to have released an informational booklet, "The Multi-family Real Estate Investing Booklet Part 1", the first in a series written by the firm's CEO and founder Chris Salerno.

The team at QC Capital is excited about the release of this booklet, which will allow the firm to share key information to potential clients interested in multifamily real estate investment. This industry offers a unique opportunity in today's housing market, based on several factors that prompted Salerno to write the booklet.

"Our team is skilled in identifying and acquiring top-performing assets, as well as identifying operational efficiencies," says Salerno. "In the current market with such strong demand for rental properties, we feel that offering our clients - and potential clients - the information provided in our new booklet is a huge educational opportunity."

Multifamily real estate investment property is managed by a professional property management company and the investor does not have to be involved in day-to-day operations. "Our information booklet contains more details," says Salerno. "It's designed to be read alongside our new weekly webinar series, where we're going to discuss topics and insights pertaining to multifamily investing."

The virtual webinars will take place on Thursdays at 3:00 pm EST, starting on February 16th, 2023. "We're offering our new booklet along with this webinar series, as well as newsletters and updates, to provide as much education as possible about our industry," Salerno says. "It does take commitment to learn about this industry, but I believe that success doesn't come to those who dream about it - it comes to those who work for it."

QC Capital Group is a private equity investment firm that specializes in the acquisition of institutional-quality multifamily assets in the southeast United States. The company was founded by Chris Salerno, a real estate entrepreneur and investment manager. The firm's goal is to identify and acquire top-performing assets and unlock additional value through focused asset management.

