Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 03.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock jetzt haarscharf vor ultimativem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3DNLJ ISIN: SE0018040677 Ticker-Symbol: 02H0 
Tradegate
02.03.23
11:54 Uhr
11,465 Euro
+0,025
+0,22 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEXATRONIC GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,35511,55522:59
11,41011,52022:00
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
03.03.2023 | 23:10
121 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

Press release
March 3, 2023
Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Hexatronic") has today, March 3, 2023, completed the previously announced acquisition of Rochester Cable - one of the main designers and manufacturers of harsh environment electro-optical cables in the U.S., from TE Connectivity Corporation. The acquisition was announced October 3, 2022, and we have received regulatory approval.

The acquisition broadens Hexatronic's offering within fiber optic submarine communication cables to include dynamic working cables that can transmit both data and power.

The acquisition includes all business activities, land, and buildings, including manufacturing facilities.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a senior bank loan.

Gothenburg, March 3, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon
CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:
Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00
Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:00 CET on March3, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

Attachment

  • 2023-03-03 Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ae4b52c6-e534-480d-b62d-39efe48540ce)

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.