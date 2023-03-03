Hexatronic Group AB: Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

Press release

March 3, 2023

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic completes acquisition of Rochester Cable

Hexatronic Group AB (publ.) ("Hexatronic") has today, March 3, 2023, completed the previously announced acquisition of Rochester Cable - one of the main designers and manufacturers of harsh environment electro-optical cables in the U.S., from TE Connectivity Corporation. The acquisition was announced October 3, 2022, and we have received regulatory approval.

The acquisition broadens Hexatronic's offering within fiber optic submarine communication cables to include dynamic working cables that can transmit both data and power.

The acquisition includes all business activities, land, and buildings, including manufacturing facilities.

The acquisition has been fully financed with a senior bank loan.

Gothenburg, March 3, 2023

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 23:00 CET on March3, 2023. This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Hexatronic creates sustainable networks all over the world. We partner with customers on four continents - from telecom operators to network owners - and offer leading, high-quality fiber technology for every conceivable application. Hexatronic Group (publ.) was founded in Sweden in 1993 and the Group is listed on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. Our global brands include Viper, Stingray, Raptor, InOne, and Wistom®.

