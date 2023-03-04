Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0) (FSE: A0I0.F) (FSE: A0I0.MU) (FSE: A0I0.BE) (the "Company" or "Appia") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2023 Prospectors & Development Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2715 in the Investors Exchange, South Building. The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 5 to Wednesday, March 8, 2023 (Click here for floor map).

Drop by and speak to the team with regards to our latest highlights (Click here for most recent news):

Wilson Zone Highlights from the program include:

All newly drilled mineralization intervals occur near surface from 15 to 85 meters depth (Table 1)

8.98m @ 9.46 wt.% TREO including 0.87m @ 17.1 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-024

7.02m @ 1.37 wt.% TREO including 0.59m @ 11.88 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-022

2.92m @ 7.99 wt.% TREO in hole 22-WRC-029; one of multiple mineralized intervals

AMP Zone Highlights from the program include:

Mineralization intervals occur from near surface to 200 meters depth (Table 1); open in all directions

12.13m @ 0.33 wt.% TREO including 5.7m @ 0.55 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-016

10.3m @ 0.42 wt.% TREO including 4.3m @ 0.61 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-008

8.83m @ 0.36 wt.% TREO including 4.43m @ 0.55 wt.% TREO from hole 22-WRC-003B

AMP Zone expands from that first reported June 1, 2022

More drilling is warranted to the southeast along the >20 km structural corridor

Find out what Stephen Burega, Appia's President, had to say in the latest Proactive Investor interview here: https://youtu.be/3--Wh3ZIL4E.

About Appia Rare Earths and Uranium Corp (Appia)

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The Company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The Alces Lake project area is 38,522.43 contiguous hectares (95,191.00 acres) in size and is 100% owned by Appia. The Company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The Company also has a 100% interest in 12,545 hectares (31,000 acres), with rare earth element and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario.

Appia has 130.5 million common shares outstanding, 153.8 million shares fully diluted.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This News Release contains forward-looking statements which are typically preceded by, followed by or including the words "believes", "expects", "anticipates", "estimates", "intends", "plans" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance as they involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward- looking statements and shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information, please contact:

Tom Drivas, CEO and Director: (cell) 416-876-3957, (fax) 416-218-9772 or (email) tdrivas@appiareu.com.

Stephen Burega, President: (cellular) 647-515-3734 or (email) sburega@appiareu.com.

Irvine R. Annesley, Ph.D., P.Geo., Vice-President, Exploration: (tel.) (416) 546-2707 or (email) jnrirvine@appiareu.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157247