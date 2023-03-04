Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2023) - Visit INCA ONE (TSXV: INCA) (OTCQB: INCAF) at the conference in the Investors Exchange at Booth 3035 in the South Building, Level 800 of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.





figure 1. Inca One gold coin image



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/157202_23fe4844e4bd38a5_001full.jpg

Exhibit Hours:

Sunday, March 5, 10 am - 5pm ET

Monday, March 6, 10 am - 5pm ET

Tuesday, March 7, 10 am - 5pm ET

Wednesday, March 8, 9am- 12pm ET

The Company will be displaying its own certified .9999 minted 1 oz gold coins that will also be available for purchase. Discounts are available for registered Inca One shareholders with proof of ownership.

Also, the Company will hold a daily draw for individuals to win a Royal Canadian minted Silver Maple 1 oz coin. Only visitors to the booth that sign up in person will be eligible for draw.

We look forward to you joining us in Toronto.





figure 2. PDAC 2023 logo



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8666/157202_23fe4844e4bd38a5_002full.jpg

For further information:

Konstantine Tsakumis

T: 604-568-4877

ktsakumis@incaone.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/157202