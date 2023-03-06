Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer appoints divisional CEOs, creates fifth division dedicated to Corporate Performance and ESG

Wolters Kluwerappoints divisional CEOs, creates fifth division

dedicated to Corporate Performance and ESG

Alphen aan den Rijn - March 6, 2023 -Wolters Kluwer, a leading software solutions and services provider, announced today three divisional CEO appointments that will set the stage for accelerated growth at the company.

Karen Abramson (https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/experts/karen-abramson), formerly CEO of Tax & Accounting, is now the CEO of the new Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG) division.

The appointments follow Wolters Kluwer's strategic decision announced in February of this year to create a 5th division, Corporate Performance & ESG (CP & ESG). CP & ESG has been established to meet the growing demand from corporations and banks for integrated financial, operational, and ESG performance management and reporting solutions.

CP & ESG brings together Wolters Kluwer's global software businesses that focus on corporate performance management, environmental health and safety (EHS), and risk: (CCH Tagetik, Enablon, FRR, and TeamMate). By leveraging the natural synergy that exists across these businesses, the company will be able to better serve its customers and drive accelerated growth by extending and integrating its current product portfolio.

"Environmental, Social and Governance is one of the areas in which our clients are seeking more robust solutions and insights," says Nancy McKinstry, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Executive Board of Wolters Kluwer. "Our ESG products help our clients mitigate risk, comply with an ever-changing regulatory environment, and advance their ability to be more responsible corporate citizens. By bringing these solutions into one division, we will be able to capitalize on the growth opportunities in this fast-growing space and meet the growing demands of our customers for ESG solutions."

Last year, Richard Flynn, then CEO of Governance, Risk & Compliance division (which has now become Financial & Corporate Compliance), informed us of his plans to pursue new experiences outside Wolters Kluwer. Under Richard's leadership, the GRC division drove successful innovation and operational synergies that solidified GRC as a leader in the financial and compliance markets, while fostering a deeply engaged workforce.

"I am excited to be working with all of our CEOs and the wider leadership team during this period of significant growth for Wolters Kluwer," McKinstry added. "I would also like to congratulate Karen, Jason and Steve on their well-deserved appointments, and thank Richard for his many contributions to Wolters Kluwer."

