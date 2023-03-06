OTC Markets Group Welcomes Aker BP ASA to OTCQX

NEW YORK, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Aker BP ASA (OSE: AKRBP) (OTCQX: AKRBF; AKRBY), a Norwegian oil and gas company with an $18.5 billion market cap, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Aker BP ASA upgraded to OTCQX from the Pink® market.



Aker BP ASA begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbols "AKRBF" and "AKRBY." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step for companies seeking to provide transparent trading for their U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

"Aker BP is the leading independent oil and gas producer in Norway, producing above 400,000 barrels oil equivalent from a diversified asset base at low cost and with the lowest emission intensity in the industry. We plan for significant growth through several new, profitable field developments over the coming years which will drive further value creation for our shareholders. By joining the OTCQX Best Market, our goal is to generate a broader recognition and improve the attractiveness and availability of Aker BP as an investment opportunity for investors in the United States," said David Tonne, CFO of Aker BP.

About Aker BP ASA

Aker BP explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf, and is the largest independent E&P company in Europe. The company operates five production hubs: Alvheim, Edvard Grieg/Ivar Aasen, Skarv, Ula and Valhall, and is a partner in the giant Johan Sverdrup field. Aker BP's headquarters is in Fornebu near Oslo, Norway. For more information about the company, visit www.akerbp.com.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our three public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market and Pink® Open Market.

Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

OTC Link ATS, OTC Link ECN and OTC Link NQB are each an SEC regulated ATS, operated by OTC Link LLC, a FINRA and SEC registered broker-dealer, member SIPC.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

