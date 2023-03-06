Jericho Energy Ventures Inc.: Jericho Energy Ventures' EU Partner EXOGEN Hydrogen Solutions Joins Leading Industry Association Hydrogen Europe; CEO to Key Note at Euro Chlor Hydrogen Day 2023 on March 7

TULSA, OK and MILAN, ITALY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Jericho Energy Ventures Inc. (TSXV:JEV)(OTC PINK:JROOF)(FRA:JLM) ("Jericho", "JEV" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that EXOGEN Hydrogen Solutions ("EXOGEN"), its partner in the European Union (EU) for JEV's breakthrough, zero-emission hydrogen DCC boiler technology, has been accepted for membership into Hydrogen Europe.

Hydrogen Europe is the European association representing the interest of the hydrogen industry and its stakeholders and promoting hydrogen as an enabler of a zero-emission society. With more than 400+ members, including 25+ EU regions and 30+ national associations, Hydrogen Europe encompasses the entire value chain of the European hydrogen and fuel cell ecosystem.

EXOGEN's CEO Mario Reinisch, commented, "We fully support Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO at Hydrogen Europe and Bart Biebuyck, Executive Director at the Clean Hydrogen Partnership, in the brilliant job they are doing. We are thankful for the consideration given to us at this pivotal time, sharing the association's vision and efforts as we endeavor to propel global carbon neutrality together with our strategic partners Jericho Energy Ventures."

EXOGEN CEO to be Featured Speaker at Euro Chlor Hydrogen Day 2023

Mr. Reinisch will be a key note speaker on March 7th at the Euro Chlor Hydrogen Day 2023 in Brussels, presenting on "Utilizing 100% hydrogen to create zero-emission steam for industrial and commercial applications" as part of the session on "Challenges & technical solutions for Hydrogen." The one-day conference, which is solely dedicated to hydrogen, is being introduced by Marco Mensink, Cefic DG.

"Up to 20% of the hydrogen produced at chlor-alkali?plants is currently vented. The industry's plan is to get this number to zero by 2030. The three uptake solutions considered include fuel cells, hydrogen boilers and furnaces. Seeing the interest and activity towards the new product solutions presented, we are confident the European industry is well aligned with EXOGEN's mission to decarbonise energy with green hydrogen as the energy carrier of the future," added Mr. Reinisch.

In October 2022, JEV and EXOGEN, a fully owned subsidiary of ESG specialist Park Lane Capital, announced a collaboration to bring JEV's patented, zero-emission DCC Boilers, developed by its wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, to the EU markets.





About EXOGEN

EXOGEN Hydrogen Solutions (EXOGEN) delivers break-through hydrogen technology and green energy production from innovative photovoltaic installations. Our mission is to decarbonise energy and be a technology leader in the European hydrogen industry. We connect regulated ESG funding pools with distributed green energy assets. The emerging hydrogen economy is decarbonised, decentralised, and digital. We combine these three characteristics into one integrated service offering to the benefit of our clients. Our innovative funding solutions accelerates the energy transition, adding digital native FinTech applications to Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offerings. As a first-mover, EXOGEN's business model seeks partnerships with leaders in innovation across industry to facilitate their road-map to net zero targets. We proactively work with government, industry, commerce, and the built environment to empower activities to transition to a green hydrogen economy.

About Jericho Energy Ventures



Jericho Energy Ventures (JEV) is an energy company positioned for the current energy transitions; owning, operating and developing both traditional hydrocarbon JV assets and advancing the low-carbon energy transition, with active investments in hydrogen. Our wholly owned subsidiary, Hydrogen Technologies, delivers breakthrough, patented, zero-emission boiler technology to the Commercial & Industrial heat and steam industry. We also hold strategic investments and board positions in H2U Technologies (a breakthrough electrocatalyst and low-cost electrolyzer platform) and Supercritical Solutions (developing the world's first, high pressure, ultra-efficient electrolyzer). Jericho also owns and operates long-held producing oil and gas JV assets in Oklahoma which it is currently developing from cash flows in an effort to further increase production into the current elevated commodity price environment.

