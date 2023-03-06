WidePoint Corporation: WidePoint Signs Mobile and Telecom Managed Services Contract with S&P 500 Food & Beverage Company

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY), the innovative technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) specializing in Identity & Access Management (IAM), Telecommunications and Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS), and IT as a Service (ITaaS), has executed a new contract to provide Mobile and Telecom Managed Services to a Standard & Poor's 500 ("S&P 500") and FTSE4Good Food & Beverage company.

WidePoint will provide a Telecom and MMS solution that encompasses:

Managing communications with vendors through their respective tooling channels (tickets, phone and/or chat)

Invoice processing (Wired and Wireless)

Reviewing and verifying invoice payments

Identifying and resolving billing disputes

Identifying cost savings

Identifying zero usage users

Analyzing CDR data with monthly/quarterly/ad-hoc reports

Quarterly / Yearly Audits

Vendor Management

Jin Kang, CEO of WidePoint, stated: "WidePoint is pleased that our Mobile Telecom Managed Services solution was selected to replace one of our competitors by one of the biggest national players in the food & beverage sector. This win marks the third occurrence in the past few months where WidePoint has displaced a major competitor. We credit our success to our superior cybersecurity solution and posture as well as a better delivery system, our Intelligent Technology Management System (ITMSä). We are honored to have this visionary food and beverage company as a client and look forward to long and mutually productive business relationship."

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corporation (NYSE American: WYY) is a leading technology Managed Solution Provider (MSP) dedicated to securing and protecting the mobile workforce and enterprise landscape. WidePoint is recognized for pioneering technology solutions that include Identity and Access Management (IAM), Mobility Managed Services (MMS), Telecom Management, Information Technology as a Service (ITaaS), Cloud Security, and Analytics & Billing as a Service (ABaaS). For more information, visit widepoint.com.

