ACCESSWIRE Launches Canadian Website as it Continues to Expand Its Footprint in Canada

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Issuer Direct, an industry-leading compliance and communications company is excited to announce the launch of ACCESSWIRE 's Canadian website . As a top three newswire in Canada, the company is doubling down and expanding its team and focus throughout the company.

The industry leader in press release distribution works with hundreds of Mining and Mineral, Oil and Gas, Cannabis, and numerous other industries within Canada.

With an in-depth understanding of the market and both its local and global needs, ACCESSWIRE is able to help companies break through the noise of the market to share their stories and captivate their audiences.

"Over the years we've built a strong presence in Canada and this website solidifies our commitment to helping Canadian companies build brand awareness and reach their target audiences quickly and efficiently," said Brian Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer at ACCESSWIRE. "In addition to our Canadian website, we've expanded our bilingual team to accommodate the needs of our French Canadian customers."

This website now provides more targeted Canadian information and direct access to ACCESSWIRE's host of services including press release distribution, online newsrooms, Investor Relations websites and webcast services.

ACCESSWIRE has proudly sponsored and attended a number of events including PDAC, and Market Herald, among others. The innovative company also plans to continue to grow its French Canadian and Canadian-specific circuits and products.

"We're excited to continue to expand our local and global coverage while continuing to offer flat fees and award-winning customer service to Canadian companies in the private and public sectors," added Balbirnie.

Visit https://www.accesswire.ca/ for more information.

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

