The press release of 2022 Full Year Results will be published on Tuesday March 14, 2023 before the opening of the financial markets.

M&P will hold an analyst/investor conference via an audio webcast in French and English, Tuesday March 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. with Olivier de Langavant, Chief Executive Officer, and Patrick Deygas, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a Q&A session.

This audio webcast will be available live or delayed on the M&P website www.maureletprom.fr or by clicking on the following link:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/maureletpromfr/20230314_1/

