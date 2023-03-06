Manhattan, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2023) - Rejuvenating Fertility Center (RFC), a fertility clinic based in New York and Connecticut, has released cutting-edge research results regarding the effects of ozone sauna therapy (OST) and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy (PEMF) delivered via the HOCATT machine for the treatment of endometriosis pain and inflammation in women undergoing fertility treatments.

RFC founder and medical director, Dr. Zaher Merhi, was the lead author on a paper published in the American Journal of Reproductive Immunology detailing the study. "Endometriosis is a common and challenging condition that causes chronic pelvic pain and infertility," Dr. Merhi states. "Although standard medical treatments and surgeries can help chronic pelvic pain (CPP), a significant proportion of women will still experience symptoms after these conventional treatments."

He says that his team at RFC is dedicated to pursuing both the latest technologies and holistic approaches when it comes to treating infertility. Thus, they sought to come at endometriosis from an alternate angle. "OST and PEMF are two non-traditional therapeutic options that have been proposed for women with endometriosis and CPP," Dr. Merhi says. "The HOCATT machine delivers a combination of both and has been found to enhance the outcome of fertility treatments through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in older women by potentially improving egg quality."

The recently published study aimed to evaluate the impact of the HOCATT machine on pain levels in patients with CPP caused by endometriosis and the blood inflammatory markers. The study involved eight women with endometriosis who received transdermal and intravaginal OST and PEMF twice a week for three weeks, for a total of six sessions. To assess their pain levels, the participants were asked to fill out a pain scale once a week. The results showed a dramatic and significant improvement in pain scale in all participants.

In a separate study, another ten women were recruited to assess the changes in serum inflammatory markers after a three-week period of exposure to OST and Pulsed Electromagnetic Field Therapy (PEMF) using the HOCATT machine. The participants also received two sessions per week on the machine for a total of six sessions. The results showed a significant drop in two well known inflammatory markers: CRP (C-reactive protein) and IL-1 (interleukin-1).

"The pilot study indicates that the combination of OST and PEMF delivered through the HOCATT is a potential therapeutic option for women with inflammatory conditions such as endometriosis," says Dr. Merhi. "We offer OST at RFC and are pleased to be able to announce the results of this initial study. For women who are trying to conceive, OST can be a useful complementary treatment for women who are attempting pregnancy later in life, particularly those over the age of 35."

At RFC, OST is included as part of a comprehensive fertility plan. "Whether a woman has been trying to conceive for many years or is working on getting pregnant at a later stage in life, ozone therapy is one more tool that we use to promote balance in the body, particularly in the reproductive system," Dr. Merhi says. "Ozone therapy can also help reduce stress, which can increase a woman's chances of a successful pregnancy. Our future research will focus on the effect of OST on weight loss and on sperm levels in infertile men."

Rejuvenating Fertility Center is a medical center specializing in the field of reproductive endocrinology and infertility. It offers non-conventional treatments, such as PRP ovarian rejuvenation, for individuals seeking to start a family. The center is led by Dr. Zaher Merhi, a world-renowned Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility Specialist, and has locations in Manhattan, Connecticut, Long Island, Westchester, and Brooklyn. The center's goal is to provide high-quality, personalized fertility care to individuals and couples.

Website: https://www.rejuvenatingfertility.com/

Contact Dr. Zaher Merhi: (203) 557-9696

Study: https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1111/aji.13690

