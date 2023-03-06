Peer Blue Finance: PBEX: The Platform to Help Amplify your Experience in the DeFi Space

DELHI, INDIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / PEER BLUE FINANCE (PBEX) is a recently created DEFI platform that has been built on blockchain technology. The platform is user-first in it's approach and prioritizes security. With a wide array of financial services, the team aims to transform the way people interact with financial services by offering secure solutions. The platform also offers complete transparency, enabling users to track their transactions at all times.

PBEX as a platform facilitates lending and borrowing, staking, yield farming, and trading. It's a way for users to earn passive income through staking and yield farming. You can access liquidity through their lending and borrowing services, and trade with ease on the decentralized exchange.

Peer Blue's security front gives it an extra edge, with all of its smart contracts made fully available for general public scrutiny. The admins do not exercise any control over the core trading algorithms. This code base is certified by a third-party auditor - CERTIK. All the code bases will be audited by multiple auditing agencies.

The vision of the Team

The team is committed to providing its users with the best possible experience. The platform is designed to be user-friendly and easy to navigate. Whether you are an experienced crypto user or new to the world of blockchain, the platform is poised to offer you a seamless experience. The founders' approach is to make crypto accessible to all and the platform does justice to the same by driving the wider adoption of DEFI.

What is PBEX prediction?

Another segment of the platform is the Immersive Cryptocurrency game, PBEX Prediction.

The prediction game is this platform's very first product launch. All of PBEX's core algorithms are on the blockchain itself. The logic can't be changed, hence providing an unbiased playing field to all players. The gaming model relies on basic mathematical probability & binary predictions. The game has been designed for everyone who wants to test their crypto knowledge or learn new ones. PBEX lets you predict the rise or fall in the current value of Polygon's MATIC.

The game works on a sheer understanding of the market and crypto charts. If you are well versed with the crypto prediction charts & the factors that influence the price curves, this is easy!

About Community

At the core of this DEFI platform is a vibrant and engaged community of users, developers, and partners who are working together to create a more equitable and decentralized financial system. They believe collaboration is key to building the future of finance, and the team is committed to listening to feedback from our community and implementing new features and improvements that meet their needs. Community is indeed their core strength. All the special competitions and ecosystem events will be exclusive to their community members!

In the coming years, the team plans to expand into multiple markets for their prediction game. They are looking forward to expanding the game to multiple blockchains, where people will be able to play the game utilizing various tokens. Moreover, there are plans to integrate blockchain lenders for people to secure loans to play the games in digital assets.

