ADHD Online LLC: ADHD Online Executives Will Be Featured in Panels at SXSW

Leaders of online ADHD testing and assessment will discuss turning startups into long-term successes and what can be learned about mental health.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Zachariah Booker, CEO and co-founder of ADHD Online, the leader in online ADHD testing and assessment, and Mentavi Health COO Keith Brophy will take part in panels during Austin's South-by-Southwest (SXSW) festival.

Booker will take part in the panel titled "Scaling in the Midwest," which will delve into the rapidly growing Midwest startup scene and how new companies based far from the coasts can sustain growth and foster long-term success. The panel will be Saturday, March 11, from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at event venue Half Step at 75 1/2 Rainey Street.

"It is an honor to participate in not only the SXSW festival but also to discuss what it takes to not only get a startup off the ground but to make it successful for the long haul," Booker said. "ADHD Online has seen incredible growth since we founded the company in 2018, and I am eager to share what we've learned in the process at a premier national festival like SXSW."

Booker is well-qualified for the panel, as he was named a finalist for Entrepreneur of the Year from Ernst & Young LLP for 2022 in Michigan and Northeast Ohio.

One goal of the panel is to examine how startup founders have taken different routes to growing their companies. The other panelists are Kim Lewis, CEO of CurlMix; Katy Lind, manager of startup ecosystem partnerships at Zendesk; and Lindsay Tjepkema, CEO of Casted.

The Midwest scene is seeing a resurgence in startups since COVID, as recent data found that capital invested in the region has doubled from around $10 billion from June 2019 to June 2020, to $20 billion ending June 2021.

Brophy will take part in a panel discussing some of the challenges facing mental health and how Mentavi Health, one of the nation's leading mental health tech firms, is looking to change the narrative.

Joining Brophy will be Booker; Dre Wallace, CEO of Opnr; and Peadbo CEO Keith Cheney.

Founded in 2018, ADHD Online is the fastest-growing healthcare company in Michigan. ADHD Online is a leader in telehealth diagnosis and treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). ADHD Online is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists.

About ADHD Online

ADHD Online was founded in 2018 with the mission that everyone should have access to quality ADHD assessments regardless of who and where they are. The ADHD Online team is filled with industry experts across the United States who all share the same passion for ADHD and making sure patients have access to critical mental health services. ADHD Online is leading the way with being a critical voice for those who might be struggling with ADHD and is the only organization to offer HIPAA-secured ADHD assessments online with certified results from licensed psychologists. ADHD Online is active in all 50 states.

Contact Information

Mike Albanese

mike.albanese@newswire.com

Related Images

Zach Booker

SOURCE: ADHD Online

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742282/ADHD-Online-Executives-Will-Be-Featured-in-Panels-at-SXSW