Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 06.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Heute Kurstrigger zum 500 %-Turnaround? Gleich 20 Kaufsignale…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QHV7 ISIN: CA0908232048 Ticker-Symbol: 1Q1A 
Frankfurt
06.03.23
08:00 Uhr
0,063 Euro
-0,004
-5,30 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BIRD RIVER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BIRD RIVER RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
06.03.2023 | 23:02
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bird River Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Bird River Resources Inc. ("Bird River" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Corporation pursuant to its stock option plan, allowing them to purchase an equal number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation. Each option has an exercise price of $0.10 and a term of 5 years.

About Bird River Resources Inc.
Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. Bird River holds a net smelter royalty (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information on the Corporation is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:
Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director
Tel: 1-877-587-0777
Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS

This news release is for information purposes only and no statement herein should be considered an offer or a solicitation of an offer for the purchase or sale of any securities and may contain forward looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs as well as a number of assumptions about future events and words such as may, should, could, will, expect, anticipate, estimate, believe, intend, project should not be taken out of context. NEITHER THE CSE NOR ITS MARKET REGULATOR (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE CSE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS PRESS RELEASE.

SOURCE: Bird River Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742316/Bird-River-Resources-Inc-Announces-Grant-of-Stock-Options

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.