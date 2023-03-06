Bird River Resources Inc. Announces Grant of Stock Options

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2023 / Bird River Resources Inc. ("Bird River" or the "Corporation") announces that the board of directors has granted 1,650,000 incentive stock options to directors and officers of the Corporation pursuant to its stock option plan, allowing them to purchase an equal number of common shares in the capital of the Corporation. Each option has an exercise price of $0.10 and a term of 5 years.

About Bird River Resources Inc.

Founded in 1958, Bird River Resources Inc. is a Canadian natural resources company with a focus on the renewable energy sector and resource exploration activities. Bird River holds a net smelter royalty (NSR) interest on a platinum palladium property in the Bird River Sill area of northeastern Manitoba near the Ontario border. Additional information on the Corporation is available at www.SEDAR.com.

For further information, contact:

Jon Bridgman, CEO & Director

Tel: 1-877-587-0777

Email: jonbirdriver@gmail.com

