Icelandair Group hf.: Icelandair: Traffic Data February 2023

In February 2023, Icelandair's passengers were 200 thousand, compared to 125 thousand in February last year. Capacity in February was 42% higher than last year and 82% of February 2019.
Passengers on international flights were 181 thousand, compared to 109 thousand in February 2022, an increase of 66%. Passengers to Iceland were 95 thousand and from Iceland 45 thousand. Via passengers were around 40 thousand. The number of via passengers increased threefold year-on-year. On-time performance on international flights was 74%. The load factor on international flights was 76.4%, an improvement of 10.1 ppt year-on-year and the highest load factor in February since 2016. On time performance and passenger numbers were affected by weather related disruptions in February, which led to around 5% reduction in production through cancellations.
Passengers on domestic flights were 19 thousand, compared to 16 thousand in February 2022. On time performance was 70%. Load factor on domestic flights was 78.9%. Weather in Iceland also had a negative effect on domestic on time performance and passenger numbers in February.
Sold block hours in charter flights decreased by 8%. Freight measured in Freight Ton Kilometers increased by 36% compared to February last year. The increase in cargo is due to increased capacity with the introduction of a Boeing 767 widebody into the cargo fleet.
|Route Network
|Feb 23
|Feb 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|199,886
|124,607
|60%
|409,759
|238,010
|72%
|Load Factor
|76.5%
|66.4%
|10.1 ppt
|75.4%
|62.8%
|12.6 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|689.7
|485.8
|42%
|1,487.2
|1,019.9
|46%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|527.3
|322.3
|64%
|1,121.9
|640.6
|75%
|INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS
|Feb 23
|Feb 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|To market (passengers)
|95,389
|66,166
|44%
|169,960
|111,488
|52%
|From market (passengers)
|44,759
|26,864
|67%
|92,210
|51,615
|79%
|Via market (passengers)
|40,475
|15,693
|158%
|109,806
|47,301
|132%
|Number of Passengers
|180,623
|108,723
|66%
|371,976
|210,404
|77%
|Load Factor
|76.4%
|66.2%
|10.2 ppt
|75.4%
|62.7%
|12.8 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|682.6
|480.2
|42%
|1,472.7
|1,009.6
|46%
|Revenue Passenger KM (RPK'000,000)
|521.7
|317.8
|64%
|1,111.0
|632.7
|76%
|Stage length (KM)
|2,877
|2,978
|-3%
|2,939
|3,035
|-3%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|74.0%
|67.0%
|7.0 ppt
|74.0%
|70.0%
|4.0 ppt
|DOMESTIC FLIGHTS
|Feb 23
|Feb 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Number of Passengers
|19,263
|15,884
|21%
|37,783
|27,606
|37%
|Load Factor
|78.9%
|80.0%
|-1.1 ppt
|75.6%
|76.8%
|-1.2 ppt
|Available Seat KM (ASK'000,000)
|7.0
|5.6
|25%
|14.5
|10.3
|41%
|On-Time-Performance (Arrivals)
|70%
|51%
|19.0 ppt
|77%
|58%
|19.0 ppt
|Cargo & Leasing
|Feb 23
|Feb 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Sold Block Hours - Leasing
|1,289
|1,399
|-8%
|2,340
|2,482
|-6%
|Freight Tonne KM (FTK'000)
|13,849
|10,189
|36%
|27,683
|20,789
|33%
|CO2 EMISSIONS
|Feb 23
|Feb 22
|CHG (%)
|YTD 23
|YTD 22
|CHG (%)
|Total CO2 emissions tonnes
|53,431
|39,377
|36%
|111,281
|80,847
|38%
|CO2 emissions per OTK*
|0.79
|0.91
|-13%
|0.81
|0.97
|-17%
Contact information
Investors: Iris Hulda Thorisdottir, Director Investor Relations. E-mail: iris@icelandair.is
Media: Asdis Petursdottir, Director Communications. E-mail: asdis@icelandair.is