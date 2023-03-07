Regulatory News:

Latecoere (Paris:LAT), a tier 1 partner to major international aircraft manufacturers, announces today that, in the best interest of both Bombardier and Latecoere, it has entered into an agreement whereby Bombardier will purchase the Electrical Wiring and Interconnection Systems (EWIS) business in Querétaro, Mexico.

Bombardier will remain an integral customer of the Latecoere Group in North America and Latecoere will continue to develop its own EWIS activities from Hermosillo, Mexico, within its co-located aerostructures and wiring site, where it can better leverage its dual aerostructures and EWIS capabilities to meet the growing requirements of its expanding North and South American aerospace client base.

The closing of this transaction is targeted for Q2 2023, subject to satisfaction of customary conditions for a transaction of this nature.

In parallel, Latecoere informs that it has entered into discussions with its stakeholders including its lenders, with a view to enhancing the Group's overall capital structure in relation to its current loans and PGEs (Prêts Garantis par l'Etat), so as to better position itself to face the post COVID economy, including supply chain and inflationary disruptions.

Latecoere will update the market on its progress with the discussions with its stakeholders in due course.

About Latecoere

As an international group and "Tier 1" partner of the world's leading aircraft and spacecraft manufacturers (Airbus, Boeing, Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Embraer, Lockheed Martin), Latecoere serves the aerospace sector with innovative solutions for a sustainable world. The Group operates in all segments of the aerospace industry (commercial, regional, business and military aircraft), in two business areas:

Aerostructures (46% of sales): fuselage sections and doors.

Interconnection Systems (54% of sales): wiring, electrical furniture and onboard equipment.

As of December 31, 2021, the Group employed 4,764 people in 14 countries. Latecoere, a public limited company with a capital of €133,912,589.25 divided into 535,650,357 shares with a par value of €0.25, is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment B, ISIN Code: FR0000032278 Reuters: AEP.PA Bloomberg: AT.FP

