The appointment of Martin Burdekin as Group Sustainability Director a new role within the business reinforces Cedo's commitment of embedding sustainability within its business strategy

The company recycles over 80,000 tons of plastic each year to make the next generation of refuse sacks from fully recycled materials

Cedo, one of Europe's largest manufacturers of private label consumer products for waste disposal, food preparation and storage, has appointed its first Group Sustainability Director. The role will be crucial in maintaining a consistent focus on one of Cedo's core values, to foster sustainability in all aspects of its business activity.

Martin Burdekin, currently UK Commercial Director, is moving to this new role, where he will lead the further development and implementation of Cedo's sustainability strategy across Cedo's global operations which span the UK, Europe and Asia. Martin will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting directly to CEO Thierry Navarre.

Burdekin said: "I am tremendously excited to have the opportunity to build upon Cedo's heritage of sustainability by leading the development and roll-out of our sustainability Strategy. Responding proactively to a changing legislative landscape and customer ESG requirements has been a big part of my commercial role since I joined Cedo, and I look forward to working with my colleagues and our partners in helping make a positive difference to people's lives."

Thiery Navarre, CEO of Cedo, commented: "Since joining Cedo, Martin has consistently proven his passion for driving the sustainability agenda. His expertise and passion will help us build Cedo to be recognised as best-in-class when it comes to sustainability."

For more than 50 years, Cedo has manufactured and supplied Europe's leading retailers with waste collection bags as well as products designed to protect, store and preserve food, helping to reduce waste. Cedo also pioneers breakthroughs in innovation, for example creating the UK's first antibacterial recycled refuse sack for retail in 2021.

Cedo has more than 2,000 employees across seven sites in Europe and the Far East, with a turnover of more than €500m. The company serves 30,000 customers within the European retail and B2B sector and operates its own recycling centre in Holland, which has become one of the largest flexible film recycling centres in Europe. It is also a member of the Ellen MacArthur Foundation's New Plastics Economy.

About Cedo

Established in 1965, is one of Europe's largest and most sustainable suppliers of refuse sacks made from recycled plastics, as well as other consumer household products designed to protect and store food. For more than thirty years it has led the development of recycling mixed plastic film recovered from households to give more plastic a second life, creating 100% recycled and 100% recyclable products designed to keep European households, workplaces and leisure spaces clean, healthy and safe.

