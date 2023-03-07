ConnectWise, Inc.: ConnectWise Announces Full Agenda, Sessions, and Speakers for IT Nation London 2023, March 20-22

Three-day conference for TSPs focuses on business-building insights that drive growth

TAMPA, Fla., March 07, 2023, the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providersand lineup of speakersand innovative sessionsthat will be featured at IT Nation London 2023, taking place 20-22 March at the Royal Lancaster London Hotel.



At IT Nation London, attendees will experience three impactful days of speakers, sessions, and peer networking opportunities focused on in-depth training on ConnectWise products, business best practices, and thought leadership that will help TSPs streamline work and deliver the highest quality service.

"ConnectWise is thrilled to bring back our premier IT Nation event conference to Europe," said Amy Lucia, chief marketing officer, ConnectWise. "We look forward to bringing the TSP community together again for rich peer and industry networking, thought leadership programming, business development opportunities, and to hear directly from ConnectWise experts about the next horizon of solution innovation and business transformation investments we're making to help our partners achieve their most ambitious vision of success."

IT Nation London 2023 keynote speakers and session highlights include:

Welcome Keynote by ConnectWise leaders.

35+ sessions (https://web.cvent.com/event/4bbe1454-418b-464d-80e0-808b8ab0ac68/websitePage:8bcb037a-028b-40ea-8c92-7574f2c05f1b?_ga=2.192842730.1508241866.1677510888-1708458841.1657120292&rt=b0uah-lecEObgcs4KKgrIg) focused on TSPs' most relevant business challenges: Accelerating Recurring Revenue, Leading and Growing During Economic Uncertainty, Accelerating Cybersecurity, Attracting & Retaining Talent, Conveying Business Value, Sales Growth and Go-to-Market, and Scaling Staff Productivity.

Engaging speakers (https://web.cvent.com/event/4bbe1454-418b-464d-80e0-808b8ab0ac68/websitePage:1611bad0-1b5e-495f-b53a-0b98d8af6e4c?_ga=2.196534892.1508241866.1677510888-1708458841.1657120292&rt=b0uah-lecEObgcs4KKgrIg), including a keynote session from Lee Cockerell, former Executive Vice President of Operations Walt Disney World® Resort.

The IT Solutions Pavilion will feature a robust list of more than 30 exhibitors (https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-emea/exhibitors), including Platinum Exhibitors: Axcient, Bitdefender, Opentext Cybersecurity, and Threatlocker. Various lounge areas and interactive exhibits will also be open during the duration of the event.

Networking opportunities and social events including Women in IT Meet Up, Cybersecurity Pros Meet Up, Sales and Marketing Gurus Meet Up, and IT Nation Celebration at Flight Club Victoria



For more information about IT Nation London or to register online, visit www.connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-emea.

About IT Nation:

The IT Nation is a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to pushing you and the industry to new heights. Between conferences, in-depth product trainings, and community-based events, you'll never miss an opportunity to engage with your fellow IT Nation voyagers and help each other reach success. Wise Together. Rise Together.

About ConnectWise:

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform-Asio-which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com.