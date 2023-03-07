Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Technology Membership Coin (TMC) on March 10, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the TMC/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 8:00 UTC on March 10, 2023.





As a blockchain AI-based financial platform, TMC is here to build a payment system with its DeFi service, decentralized marketplace, wallet, web/app and more. Its native token Technology Membership Coin (TMC) will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing TMC Platform

TMC is TM Global's financial platform and is a coin developed to build a payment system used by TM Global and its partners. It will be used comfortably in many ways as it specializes in AI automatic trading program membership payment service, TM membership payment service, and complex shopping mall payment service.

Through partnerships with large platforms, TMC matches the needs of blockchain operators with ordinary customers and provides cryptocurrency as a reward to responsive customers. The TMC reward program is different from other cryptocurrency reward programs in two ways. First, it is effective in expanding the base of customers as the target of marketing is a person who has no experience in cryptocurrency. Second, it is provided with a value exchange service. Rewards with guaranteed usability, which convert to the immediately available value users want through value exchange, removes rejection of cryptocurrency and makes users familiar. The reward program is activated through various apps such as shopping malls, games, and travel platforms.

One of the services provided by TMC is its PG service, which is an example of applying Value Gateway's value exchange solution and payment/settlement solution to decentralized platform payment. This service provides payment through traditional payment methods such as credit cards and complex payments with cryptocurrency without complicated token purchase and payment procedures necessary for using various platforms.

There's also a decentralized marketplace called TMC Market that can distribute various digital items. It allows users to directly trade gift certificates, coupons, exchange coupons, game items, and NFTs that they do not need. It will be attractive that anyone can easily register and pay and settle automatically without complicated subscription procedures and product registration procedures of existing marketplaces and use them at low costs.

To make it easy to use, TMC's multi-wallet will provide various remittance systems such as wallet generation and transection of multiple digital assets and banking. Multi-wallet is available for various BEP20-based services, and TMC members can pay and exchange tokens between platforms and a connection system that connects online and offline at any time with a banking system. When shopping, complex payments between credit/debit cards, cryptocurrencies, and points are possible, and various offline contactless payment methods such as QR codes are provided through TMC readers' convenient and safe solutions.

In addition to above service, TMC also built its own Web/App with multiple features, including TMC Bank, TMC Game, TMC A Leverage Exchange, and TMC NFT Exchange. TMC is striving to become a leading blockchain platform and will continue to expand its business in the future.

About TMC Token

The TMC token, the basis of the TMC ecosystem, is a BSC-based compatible token used as a security asset for AI automatic trading program membership payments, compensation, fees, and credit on the platform, and its issuance is limited to 5 billion (i.e., 5,000,000,000).

Meanwhile, TMC Point has the same value as legal currency and is a payment and settlement method used within the TMC platform. TMC tokens and points connect inside and outside the platform to promote value circulation and ecosystem expansion without interruption. As various service platforms and networks are connected and activated, demand and transactions for TMC tokens, which serve as the key currency for value exchange, are expected to surge.

In addition, funding will be promoted as more funding and collateral assets are deposited in banking, and the various platforms captured by this will be linked to banking. Demand for compensation and future demand for TMC token collateral credit will also act as factors that increase the value of TMC tokens.

TMC token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 8:00 UTC on March 10, 2023, investors who are interested in TMC Platform can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

