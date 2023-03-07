Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2023

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 28 February 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,489,152.

Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2023

Rank Company Sector Country % of Net Assets 1 Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF* Financials Luxembourg 12.4 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.3 3 TotalEnergies Energy France 3.4 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Financials Japan 2.7 6 Orange Communication Services France 2.4 7 ENI Energy Italy 2.4 8 Raytheon Technologies Industrials United States 2.3 9 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 2.2 10 Nabtesco Industrials Japan 2.2 11 Lloyds Banking Financials United Kingdom 2.1 12 Imperial Brands Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.1 13 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.0 14 General Dynamics Industrials United States 2.0 15 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 1.8 16 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 1.8 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.8 18 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 1.7 19 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 1.7 20 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 1.4 21 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.4 22 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.3 Total equity investments 61.4 Cash and other net assets 38.6 Net assets 100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2023

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 34.8 Japan 9.8 United Kingdom 8.9 Americas 5.7 Asia Pacific ex Japan 2.2 Cash and other net assets 38.6 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2023

% of Net Assets Financials 24.5 Industrials 8.3 Consumer Staples 6.8 Energy 5.8 Health Care 5.1 Information Technology 3.9 Communication Services 3.8 Consumer Discretionary 1.8 Real Estate 1.4 Cash and other net assets 38.6 100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

