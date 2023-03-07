Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
07.03.2023 | 10:36
110 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2023

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2023

PR Newswire

London, March 7

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 28 February 2023, the Net Assets of the Company were £106,489,152.

Portfolio Holdings as at 28 February 2023

RankCompanySectorCountry% of Net Assets
1Templeton European Long-Short Equity SIF*FinancialsLuxembourg12.4
2Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**FinancialsLuxembourg7.3
3TotalEnergiesEnergyFrance3.4
4UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom3.0
5Sumitomo Mitsui Trust HoldingsFinancialsJapan2.7
6OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance2.4
7ENIEnergyItaly2.4
8Raytheon TechnologiesIndustrialsUnited States2.3
9Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea2.2
10NabtescoIndustrialsJapan2.2
11Lloyds BankingFinancialsUnited Kingdom2.1
12Imperial BrandsConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom2.1
13NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland2.0
14General DynamicsIndustrialsUnited States2.0
15PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan1.8
16Dassault AviationIndustrialsFrance1.8
17SanofiHealth CareFrance1.8
18TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom1.7
19Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan1.7
20Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan1.4
21Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States1.4
22Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany1.3
Total equity investments61.4
Cash and other net assets38.6
Net assets100.0

* Luxembourg Specialised Investment Fund

** Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 28 February 2023

% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK34.8
Japan9.8
United Kingdom8.9
Americas5.7
Asia Pacific ex Japan2.2
Cash and other net assets38.6
100.0

Sector Distribution as at 28 February 2023

% of Net Assets
Financials24.5
Industrials8.3
Consumer Staples6.8
Energy5.8
Health Care5.1
Information Technology3.9
Communication Services3.8
Consumer Discretionary1.8
Real Estate1.4
Cash and other net assets38.6
100.0

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

07 March 2023

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.