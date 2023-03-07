OQ Chemicals has launched "OxBalance Isononanoic Acid", the world's first commercially available isononanoic acid that is produced from both bio-based and circular feedstocks, and is ISCC PLUS certified. The new product has a bio-based content of over 70 percent, providing manufacturers with a sustainable and eco-friendly alternative to conventional isononanoic acid. To meet the growing demand for carboxylic acids, OQ Chemicals has recently invested in a capacity expansion project in Germany. Isononanoic acid is widely used in the production of various industrial and consumer goods, such as energy-efficient lubricants, plasticizers, and surfactants.

"The demand for bio-based raw materials is increasing across different industries. Therefore, the introduction of our ISCC PLUS certified OxBalance Isononanoic Acid is a significant milestone in our journey towards sustainable chemical production. With the same specifications and quality, our OxBalance products are a drop-in replacement for traditional carboxylic acids. As consumers demand more environmentally friendly products, we see a great opportunity for our customers to shift from fossil-based to sustainable feedstocks without compromising on quality or performance," said David Faust, Executive Vice President Oxo Performance Chemicals at OQ Chemicals.

"At OQ Chemicals, we are proud to be the first to offer bio-based isononanoic acid. For us, this is the logical next step on our journey towards greater sustainability. We aim to make our large-scale production processes more environmentally friendly, efficient, and sustainable while reducing emissions. As we expand our portfolio of bio-based Oxo Performance Chemicals, such as carboxylic acids, we invest in capacity expansions and explore new ways to innovate and improve our chemical production processes," added Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals.

The new OxBalance product line uses the mass balance concept to trace renewable feedstocks in chemical production processes and allocate them to products. ISCC PLUS is a globally recognized sustainability certification system. OxBalance is a registered trademark of OQ Chemicals.

About OQ Chemicals

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of Oxo Intermediates and Oxo Performance Chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and markets its chemicals in more than 60 countries. The company is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com

