Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) ("Dole" or the "Group" or the "Company") today released its financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022:

First full year of Dole plc results post-acquisition

Good progress made on integration of legacy businesses and rebranding of European operations

Launch of Dole Exotics and the "BeExotic" brand

Released first Dole plc Sustainability Report, outlining medium to long-term sustainability goals

Post year end, announced the Agreement to sell our Fresh Vegetables division to Fresh Express, for gross proceeds of approximately $293.0 million

Satisfactory full year financial performance delivered in a challenging operating environment

Full year revenue of $9.2 billion and Adjusted EBITDA1 of $337.7 million, in-line with our latest guidance

Financial Highlights - Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Pro-forma2 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Revenue 2,356 2,251 9,229 6,454 9,286 Net Income (Loss) 13.3 (24.6 111.7 16.8 177.6 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Dole plc 6.8 (29.3 86.5 (7.2 151.7 Diluted EPS 0.07 (0.31 0.91 (0.10 1.60 Adjusted EBITDA1 74.4 61.1 337.7 290.1 393.6 Adjusted Net Income1 8.9 0.0 92.0 73.1 141.2 Adjusted Diluted EPS1 0.09 0.00 0.97 1.01 1.49

1 Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). See full GAAP financial results in the appendix. Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings Per Share and Net Debt are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures. 2 This press release contains pro-forma financial information. The unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc illustrate the effects of the acquisition of Dole Food Company, Inc. ("DFC" or "Legacy Dole") by Total Produce ("TP") and the effects of the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. This is consistent with the pro-forma financial statements presented in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC at the time of the IPO.

Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman said:

"We were very pleased to have a strong final quarter. We delivered Adjusted EBITDA growth of 21.7% for the fourth quarter and our full year revenue and Adjusted EBITDA were in line with guidance.

Post year end, we announced the sale of our Fresh Vegetables business. This sale will strengthen the financial position of the Group and increase our focus on our core activities.

With our diversified product offering and wide geographic footprint, we believe our business is well positioned for growth. For the 2023 financial year, we are targeting Adjusted EBITDA of $350.0 million.

We thank all of our talented people for their dedication and significant contributions during this past year."

Group Results - Fourth Quarter

Revenue increased 4.7%, or $104.7 million, primarily due to higher pricing across the Group. On a like-for-like basis3, excluding the impact of foreign currency translation and acquisitions and divestitures, revenue increased 10.2%, or $229.0 million, with growth across all segments.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 21.7%, or $13.3 million, primarily driven by a strong quarter for the Fresh Fruit segment, partially offset by challenges in our Diversified Americas and Diversified EMEA segments and a loss in Fresh Vegetables. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA increased 29.0%.

Adjusted Net Income increased $8.9 million, predominantly due to the increases in Adjusted EBITDA, partially offset by a lower income tax benefit and higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS was $0.09 compared to $0.00 in the prior year.

Group Results - Full Year

Revenue decreased 0.6%, or $56.8 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis; however, on a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 5.0%. The increase was driven by inflation-justified price increases across the Group.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 14.2%, or $55.9 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis, primarily due to losses incurred by the Fresh Vegetables segment following a challenging year, as well as the negative impact of foreign currency translation. On a like-for-like basis, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10.4%.

Adjusted Net Income decreased by 34.9%, or $49.2 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis, predominantly due to the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and higher interest expense. Adjusted Diluted EPS decreased by 34.9% to $0.97.

Vegetables Transaction

On January 30, 2023, we entered into a Stock Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") with Fresh Express Acquisitions LLC ("Fresh Express"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Chiquita Holdings Limited, pursuant to which Fresh Express has agreed to acquire our Fresh Vegetables division for approximately $293.0 million in cash, subject to certain adjustments set forth in the Agreement (the "Vegetables Transaction"). The Vegetables Transaction is expected to close after regulatory approvals are obtained, subject to the satisfaction or waiver of customary closing conditions.

_________________________

3 Like-for-like basis refers to the measure excluding the impact of foreign currency translation movements and acquisitions and divestitures. Refer to the Appendix for further detail on these impacts and the calculation of like-for-like variances.

Selected Segmental Financial Information

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 740,167 41,233 680,881 15,694 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 751,594 23,630 815,330 29,363 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 573,936 15,557 479,702 20,574 Fresh Vegetables 315,082 (6,026 296,848 (4,520 Intersegment (24,581 (21,281 Total 2,356,198 74,394 2,251,480 61,111

Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Revenue Adjusted EBITDA Fresh Fruit 3,047,149 212,175 2,877,030 209,999 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 3,152,561 114,718 3,438,341 131,126 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,965,667 44,277 1,779,065 53,069 Fresh Vegetables 1,205,902 (33,446 1,280,594 (614 Intersegment (142,426 (89,358 Total 9,228,853 337,724 9,285,672 393,580

Fourth Quarter Commentary

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 8.7%, or $59.3 million, compared to the prior year quarter. Revenue was positively impacted by higher worldwide pricing of bananas, higher commercial cargo revenues and increases in volumes of pineapples sold in core markets, partially offset by lower volumes of bananas sold.

Adjusted EBITDA increased significantly by 162.7%, or $25.5 million. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by higher revenue, partially offset by higher fruit sourcing costs and higher costs of shipping, packaging and handling.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue decreased 7.8%, or $63.7 million, primarily driven by a negative translation impact on currency of $117.3 million due to the strengthening of the U.S. dollar against the European currencies. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 6.9%, or $56.6 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 19.5%, or $5.7 million. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the negative impact of currency translation of $4.4 million, Adjusted EBITDA decreased 4.8%, or $1.4 million. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of losses on crop yield in South Africa and a weaker quarter in our Northern European and Irish businesses, offset by a stronger performance by our Spanish, Czech and Dutch businesses.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue increased 19.6%, or $94.2 million, primarily driven by higher pricing and volumes of cherries in Chile, higher pricing for potatoes and onions in North America and overall positive growth in our North American operations.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 24.4%, or $5.0 million. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a weak season for Chilean apples and kiwis and raspberries in North America, partially offset by a strong start to the Chilean cherry season and continued positive performance of potatoes and onions in North America.

Fresh Vegetables

Revenue increased 6.1%, or $18.2 million. This increase was primarily driven by price increases realized for value-added products and continued strong pricing of fresh-packed products, partially offset by lower volumes of both value-added and fresh-packed products.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 33.3%, or $1.5 million. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily driven by a challenging quarter in value-added products, due to sourcing challenges which led to lower volumes and higher input costs, as well as by the continued impact of inflationary cost increases on freight, packaging materials, food ingredients and labor. These challenges in value-added products were partially offset by improved performance for fresh-packed products. The prior year quarter was adversely impacted by the packaged salads recall announced on December 24, 2021.

Full Year Commentary

Fresh Fruit

Revenue increased 5.9%, or $170.1 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis. The increase was predominantly driven by higher worldwide pricing of bananas and higher commercial cargo revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 1.0%, or $2.2 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis. Adjusted EBITDA was positively impacted by higher revenue, partially offset by lower volumes of pineapples in North America and higher costs of ocean and inland freight, packaging, fertilizers and other materials.

Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA

Revenue decreased 8.3%, or $285.8 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis, primarily driven by a negative translation impact on currency of $418.9 million and a net unfavorable impact on revenue from acquisitions and divestitures of $92.6 million. On a like-for-like basis, revenue increased 6.6%, or $225.7 million, primarily driven by inflation-justified price increases across the segment, as well as an increase in food service activity from the general easing of COVID-19 restrictions.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 12.5%, or $16.4 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis. On a like-for-like basis, excluding the negative impact of currency translation of $16.3 million, Adjusted EBITDA was flat. Strong performance in our Spanish, U.K. and Dutch businesses and an overall increase in average selling prices was offset by logistical challenges on trading in Northern Europe and losses on crop yield in South Africa.

Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW

Revenue increased 10.5%, or $186.6 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis, primarily driven by higher pricing for potatoes and onions in North America, as well as by good performance from avocados and a strong start to the Chilean cherry season.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 16.6%, or $8.8 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily due to a challenging end to the Chilean grape season, weaker performance for apples and kiwis in South America and lower pricing for raspberries in North America. These negative impacts were partially offset by strong performance for potatoes, onions and avocados in North America and growth for Chilean cherries.

Fresh Vegetables

Revenue decreased 5.8%, or $74.7 million, on a pro-forma comparative basis. Revenue was impacted by lower volumes following the packaged salads recall and plant suspension at the outset of 2022 and planned reduction of fresh-packed vegetables volumes.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased $32.8 million on a pro-forma comparative basis. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA was primarily a result of lower revenue following the packaged salads recall and inflationary cost increases in freight, packaging materials, food ingredients and product sourcing. Unfavorable weather events in the second half of the year also impacted product sourcing. These challenges were partially offset by improved performance for fresh-packed products.

Capital Expenditures

Capital expenditures for the year ended December 31, 2022 were $98.0 million and included investments in farm renovations and greenhouse projects across our growing regions, the acquisition of an additional farm in Peru and ongoing investments in information technology, logistics and efficiency projects in our warehouses and processing facilities.

Net Debt

Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 was $1.0 billion.

Outlook and Strategic Priorities for Fiscal Year 2023 (forward-looking statement)

The operating environment in 2023 continues to bring both new opportunities and new challenges.

We are continuing to see improvements in global supply chains and signs of moderating inflation, which can have a positive impact on our business. However, we have also witnessed further weather events, such as colder weather in Spain and Northern Africa, which have created challenges for importers in Northern Europe at the start of the year.

Within our own business, we recently experienced a cybersecurity incident identified as ransomware. We moved quickly to contain the threat and have been working closely with leading cybersecurity experts to remediate the issue and secure our systems. We have also been cooperating with law enforcement. The incident had a limited overall impact on our operations; however, it was disruptive for our Chilean and Fresh Vegetables businesses in particular.

Overall, for full year 2023, we believe our business is well positioned for growth. While forecasting in the current environment is complex, we are targeting full year Adjusted EBITDA of $350.0 million. This target assumes no contribution from the Fresh Vegetables division.

The above outlook includes non-GAAP financial measures. Please refer to the appendix of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of our historical non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP financial measures.

Dividend

On March 6, 2023, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2022 of $0.08 per share, payable on April 21, 2023 to shareholders of record on March 31, 2023. A cash dividend of $0.08 per share was paid on January 6, 2023 for the third quarter of 2022.

About Dole plc

A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 75 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 08:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results. The webcast can be accessed at www.doleplc.com/investors.

The conference call can be accessed live by dialing (646) 307-1963 in the US or +353 (1) 582 2023 in Ireland and +44 20 3481 4247 for UK and other international participants. The conference ID is 4191785.

Forward-looking information

Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.

Appendix Consolidated Statements of Operations Unaudited Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 2,356,198 2,251,480 9,228,853 6,454,402 9,285,672 Cost of sales4 (2,198,911 (2,157,090 (8,634,144 (6,105,271 (8,565,685 Gross profit 157,287 94,390 594,709 349,131 719,987 Selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses4 (127,669 (130,873 (491,712 (349,769 (517,712 Merger, transaction and other related costs (1,258 (30,072 (Loss) gain on disposal of businesses (50 606 192 11 11 Impairment of property, plant and equipment (397 (397 Gain on asset sales 2,559 319 11,634 581 3,323 Operating income (loss) 31,730 (36,816 114,426 (30,118 205,609 Other income (expense), net (9,112 791 11,322 8,658 20,572 Interest income 2,046 2,112 6,642 3,938 5,321 Interest expense (19,761 (12,843 (61,485 (27,030 (45,520 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 4,903 (46,756 70,905 (44,552 185,982 Income tax benefit (expense) 5,704 18,171 34,059 13,333 (32,089 Equity method earnings 2,698 4,009 6,726 48,027 23,658 Net income (loss) 13,305 (24,576 111,690 16,808 177,551 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6,524 (4,675 (25,194 (24,027 (25,900 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 6,781 (29,251 86,496 (7,219 151,651 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc basic 0.07 (0.31 0.91 (0.10 1.60 Net income (loss) per share attributable to Dole plc diluted 0.07 (0.31 0.91 (0.10 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,899 94,878 94,886 72,190 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,928 95,041 94,906 72,190 95,030

4 The consolidated statement of operations for the three months ended December 31, 2021 reflects a reclassification of $30.7 million to selling, marketing, general and administrative expenses from cost of sales in order to correct the presentation of expenses. Management does not believe such reclassification is necessary in the consolidated statement of operations for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Consolidated Balance Sheets Unaudited December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ASSETS (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents 228,840 250,561 Short-term investments 5,367 6,115 Trade receivables, net of allowances for credit losses of $19,130 and $22,064, respectively 605,154 719,114 Grower advance receivables, net of allowances of $15,817 and $9,606, respectively 120,940 72,350 Other receivables, net of allowances of $14,810 and $14,066, respectively 137,575 125,908 Inventories, net of allowances of $4,410 and $7,447, respectively 436,878 410,737 Prepaid expenses 55,045 45,339 Other current assets 15,034 11,011 Assets held-for-sale 645 200 Total current assets 1,605,478 1,641,335 Long-term investments 16,498 23,433 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates 124,239 128,407 Actively marketed property.. 31,007 50,364 Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $404,009 and $283,677, respectively 1,343,307 1,430,850 Operating lease right-of-use assets 392,797 368,632 Goodwill 497,453 511,333 DOLE brand 306,280 306,280 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $120,315 and $117,499 respectively 50,990 62,046 Other assets 159,681 98,917 Deferred tax assets, net 64,112 46,371 Total assets 4,591,842 4,667,968 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Accounts payable 729,615 696,766 Income taxes payable 11,558 10,316 Accrued liabilities 465,626 464,931 Bank overdrafts 8,623 9,395 Current portion of long-term debt, net 97,435 51,785 Current maturities of operating leases 81,968 73,046 Payroll and other tax 28,913 35,212 Contingent consideration 1,791 2,958 Pension and postretirement benefits 17,287 17,664 Dividends payable and other current liabilities 17,698 9,078 Total current liabilities 1,460,514 1,371,151 Long-term debt, net 1,127,321 1,297,808 Operating leases, less current maturities 320,272 305,714 Deferred tax liabilities, net 143,376 145,689 Income tax payable, less current portion 30,458 40,439 Contingent consideration, less current portion 5,022 4,302 Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion 124,646 152,149 Other long-term liabilities 61,248 105,310 Total liabilities 3,272,857 3,422,562 Commitments and contingent liabilities: Redeemable noncontrolling interests 32,311 32,776 Stockholders' equity: Common stock $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,899,194 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,877,706 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2021 949 950 Additional paid-in capital 795,063 792,223 Retained earnings 469,249 413,335 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (104,133 (125,919 Total equity attributable to Dole plc 1,161,128 1,080,589 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests 125,546 132,041 Total equity 1,286,674 1,212,630 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity 4,591,842 4,667,968

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Operating Activities (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income 111,690 16,808 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,997 72,955 Incremental charges on purchase accounting valuation of biological assets and inventory 41,145 65,916 Net (gain) on sale of assets and asset write-offs (11,634 (581 Impairment of property, plant and equipment 397 Net (gain) loss on financial instruments 7,167 (3,910 Stock-based compensation expense 4,500 815 Equity method earnings (6,726 (48,027 Net (gain) on disposal of businesses (192 (11 Amortization of debt discounts and debt issuance costs 6,213 2,634 Deferred tax (benefit) (35,044 (23,168 Pension and other postretirement benefit plan expense 3,151 2,913 Dividends received from equity method investees 9,817 12,137 Fair value movement on contingent consideration (14 1,036 Other (194 2,322 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net of allowances 19,708 (20,542 Inventories (38,252 (56,603 Accrued and other current and long-term liabilities (3,837 (8,315 Cash flow provided by operating activities 238,892 16,379 Investing Activities Sales of assets 36,676 26,308 Capital expenditures (97,998 (65,438 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (4,886 103,595 Proceeds from sales investment in unconsolidated affiliates 421 10,607 Insurance proceeds 2,278 10,455 Purchases of investments (458 (1,210 Investments in unconsolidated affiliates (3,450 (1,833 Other 912 332 Cash flow provided by (used in) investing activities (66,505 82,816 Financing Activities Proceeds from borrowings and overdrafts 1,293,280 2,145,427 Repayments on borrowings and overdrafts (1,411,467 (2,487,130 Payment of debt issuance costs (304 (22,133 Dividends paid to shareholders (30,364 (17,092 Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (21,632 (21,683 Other noncontrolling interest activity, net 382 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 7,041 Payments of contingent consideration (2,909 (5,031 Proceeds received from issuance of common stock in initial public offering, net of issuance costs 398,876 Cash flow (used in) financing activities (173,396 (1,343 Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash (20,712 (7,794 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (21,721 90,058 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 250,561 160,503 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 228,840 250,561

Reconciliation from Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Net income (Reported GAAP) 13,305 (24,576 111,690 16,808 177,551 Income tax (benefit) expense (5,704 (18,171 (34,059 (13,333 32,089 Interest expense 19,761 12,843 61,485 27,030 45,520 Merger, transaction and other related costs 1,258 30,072 Mark to market (gains) losses 8,868 (1,304 3,049 (3,160 (5,135 (Gain) on asset sales (1,970 (10,316 177 Produce recalls 17,649 15,809 17,649 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 681 36,736 41,145 65,916 Other items5, 6 1,053 5,482 (230 (959 (9,489 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,614 (1,866 7,540 43,540 2,071 Adjusted EBIT (Non-GAAP) 38,608 28,051 196,113 183,563 260,433 Depreciation 30,525 27,235 120,104 61,551 113,276 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 3,183 10,893 11,404 11,404 Depreciation and amortization adjustments from equity method investments 2,616 2,642 10,614 33,608 8,467 Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) 74,394 61,111 337,724 290,126 393,580

5 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, $0.5 million of net losses on equity method disposals and other immaterial items. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other items is comprised of $2.3 million of net fair value losses on equity method investments, $3.2 million of legal and restructuring costs and $0.6 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, partially offset by $0.6 million of net gains on disposal of businesses. 6 For the year ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of net legal and restructuring adjustments, $0.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, and other immaterial items, partially offset by $0.5 million of net losses on equity method acquisitions and disposals and $0.4 million of impairment on property, plant and equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other items is comprised of $3.6 million of net fair value gains on equity method investments and $1.1 million of gains on disposal of equity method investments, partially offset by $3.2 million of legal and restructuring costs and $0.6 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; and on a pro-forma basis, for the year ended December 31, 2021, it is comprised of $18.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, $7.7 million of net fair value gains on equity method investments and $1.1 million of gains on disposal of equity method investments, partially offset by $17.8 million of net restructuring and legal costs.

Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc shareholders to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item. Refer to the Appendix for supplementary detail.

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 December 31, 2021 Pro-forma (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc (Reported GAAP) 6,781 (29,251 86,496 (7,219 151,651 Adjustments: Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 3,183 10,893 11,404 11,404 Merger, transaction and other related costs 1,258 30,072 Mark to market (gains) losses 8,868 (1,304 3,049 (3,160 (5,135 (Gain) loss on asset sales (1,970 (10,316 177 Produce recalls 17,649 15,809 17,649 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory related costs due to acquisition of Legacy Dole 681 36,736 41,145 65,916 Other items7, 8 1,053 5,482 (230 (959 (9,489 Adjustments from equity method investments 662 476 2,580 1,179 1,038 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (8,894 (33,266 (54,283 (38,073 (22,360 NCI impact on items above (898 (949 (3,187 (3,673 (3,738 Adjusted Net Income for Adjusted EPS calculation (Non-GAAP) 8,928 14 91,956 73,136 141,197 Adjusted earnings per share basic (Non-GAAP) 0.09 0.97 1.01 1.49 Adjusted earnings per share diluted (Non-GAAP) 0.09 0.97 1.01 1.49 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 94,899 94,878 94,886 72,190 94,878 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,928 95,041 94,906 72,190 95,030

7 For the three months ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.4 million of impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, $0.5 million of net losses on equity method disposals and other immaterial items. For the three months ended December 31, 2021, other items is comprised of $2.3 million of net fair value losses on equity method investments, $3.2 million of legal and restructuring costs and $0.6 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, partially offset by $0.6 million of net gains on disposal of businesses. 8 For the year ended December 31, 2022, other items is primarily comprised of $0.9 million of net legal and restructuring adjustments, $0.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, and other immaterial items, partially offset by $0.5 million of net losses on equity method acquisitions and disposals and $0.4 million of impairment on property, plant and equipment. For the year ended December 31, 2021, other items is comprised of $3.6 million of net fair value gains on equity method investments and $1.1 million of gains on disposal of equity method investments, partially offset by $3.2 million of legal and restructuring costs and $0.6 million of asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; and on a pro-forma basis, for the year ended December 31, 2021, it is comprised of $18.5 million of insurance proceeds, net of asset write-downs, $7.7 million of net fair value gains on equity method investments and $1.1 million of gains on disposal of equity method investments, partially offset by $17.8 million of net restructuring and legal costs.

Supplemental Reconciliation of Prior Year Segment Results to Current Year Segment Results Unaudited

Revenue for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 680,881 59,286 740,167 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 815,330 (117,318 (2,995 56,577 751,594 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 479,702 (4,017 98,251 573,936 Fresh Vegetables 296,848 18,234 315,082 Intersegment (21,281 (3,300 (24,581 Total 2,251,480 (121,335 (2,995 229,048 2,356,198

Adjusted EBITDA for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 15,694 (132 25,671 41,233 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 29,363 (4,396 64 (1,401 23,630 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 20,574 59 (16 (5,060 15,557 Fresh Vegetables (4,520 (29 (1,477 (6,026 Total 61,111 (4,498 48 17,733 74,394

Revenue for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Pro-forma Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 2,877,030 170,119 3,047,149 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 3,438,341 (418,892 (92,580 225,692 3,152,561 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 1,779,065 (7,688 194,290 1,965,667 Fresh Vegetables 1,280,594 (74,692 1,205,902 Intersegment (89,358 (53,068 (142,426 Total 9,285,672 (426,580 (92,580 462,341 9,228,853

Adjusted EBITDA for the Year Ended December 31, 2021 Pro-forma Impact of Foreign Currency Translation Impact of Acquisitions and Divestitures Like-for-like Increase (Decrease) December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Fresh Fruit 209,999 1,027 1,149 212,175 Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA 131,126 (16,349 (63 4 114,718 Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW 53,069 326 (16 (9,102 44,277 Fresh Vegetables (614 226 (33,058 (33,446 Total 393,580 (14,770 (79 (41,007 337,724

Supplemental Reconciliation from Net Income attributable to Dole plc to Adjusted Net Income Unaudited

The following information is provided to give quantitative information related to items impacting comparability. Refer to the 'Non-GAAP Financial Measures' section of this document for additional detail on each item.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses Other operating charges9 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 2,356,198 (2,198,911 157,287 6.7 (127,669 2,112 31,730 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 2,645 Merger, transaction and other related costs Mark to market (gains) losses 476 476 476 (Gain) loss on asset sales (1,970 (1,970 Produce recalls Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 681 681 681 Other items (452 (452 961 509 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,356,198 (2,198,206 157,992 6.7 (125,024 1,103 34,071

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses Other operating charges10 Operating Income (Loss) Reported (GAAP) 2,251,480 (2,157,090 94,390 4.2 (130,873 (333 (36,816 Amortization of intangible assets 3,183 3,183 Merger, transaction and other related costs 1,258 1,258 Mark to market (gains) losses 3,353 3,353 3,353 (Gain) loss on asset sales Produce recalls 17,649 17,649 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 36,736 36,736 36,736 Other items 639 639 2,566 3,205 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 2,251,480 (2,098,713 152,767 6.8 (127,690 3,491 28,568

9 Other operating charges for the three months ended December 31, 2022 is primarily comprised of a $2.6 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by a $0.4 million impairment of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations. 10 Other operating charges for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is primarily comprised of merger, transaction and other related costs of $1.3 million, partially offset by gains from disposal of businesses of $0.6 million, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax benefit (expense) Equity earnings Net Income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCI) Reported (GAAP) (9,112 2,046 (19,761 5,704 2,698 13,305 (6,524 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 Merger, transaction and other related costs Mark to market (gains) losses 8,392 8,868 (Gain) loss on asset sales (1,970 Produce recalls Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 681 Other items 544 1,053 Adjustments from equity method investments 662 662 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (8,795 (99 (8,894 NCI impact on items above (898 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (720 2,046 (19,761 (3,091 3,805 16,350 (7,422

Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax benefit (expense) Equity earnings Net Income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCI) Reported (GAAP) 791 2,112 (12,843 18,171 4,009 (24,576 (4,675 Amortization of intangible assets 3,183 Merger, transaction and other related costs 1,258 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,657 (1,304 (Gain) loss on asset sales Produce recalls 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 36,736 Other items 2,277 5,482 Adjustments from equity method investments 476 476 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (32,909 (357 (33,266 NCI impact on items above (949 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) (3,866 2,112 (12,843 (14,738 6,405 5,638 (5,624

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income (loss) per share Reported (GAAP) 6,781 0.07 (29,251 (0.31 Amortization of intangible assets 2,645 3,183 Merger, transaction and other related costs.. 1,258 Mark to market (gains) losses 8,868 (1,304 (Gain) loss on asset sales.. (1,970 Produce recalls.. 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition.. 681 36,736 Other items.. 1,053 5,482 Adjustments from equity method investments.. 662 476 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items.. (8,894 (33,266 NCI impact on items above (898 (949 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 8,928 0.09 14 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,928 95,041

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses Other operating charges11 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 9,228,853 (8,634,144 594,709 6.4 (491,712 11,429 114,426 Amortization of intangible assets 10,893 10,893 Merger, transaction and other related costs Mark to market (gains) losses 2,848 2,848 2,848 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,316 (10,316 Produce recalls 15,809 15,809 15,809 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 41,145 41,145 41,145 Other items (452 (452 (909 587 (774 Adjustments from equity method investments Income tax on items above and discrete tax items NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 9,228,853 (8,574,794 654,059 7.1 (481,728 1,700 174,031

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Revenues, net Cost of sales Gross profit Gross Margin Selling, marketing, general and administration expenses Other operating charges12 Operating Income Reported (GAAP) 6,454,402 (6,105,271 349,131 5.4 (349,769 (29,480 (30,118 Amortization of intangible assets 11,404 11,404 Merger, transaction and other related costs.. 30,072 30,072 Mark to market (gains) losses 1,257 1,257 1,257 (Gain) loss on asset sales.. Produce recalls.. 17,649 17,649 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition.. 65,916 65,916 65,916 Other items.. 623 623 3,161 3,784 Adjustments from equity method investments.. Income tax on items above and discrete tax items.. NCI impact on items above Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 6,454,402 (6,019,826 434,576 6.7 (338,365 3,753 99,964

11 Other operating charges for the year ended December 31, 2022 is primarily comprised of a $11.6 million gain on asset sales, partially offset by a $0.4 million impairment of property, plant and equipment, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations. 12 Other operating charges for the year ended December 31, 2021 is primarily comprised of merger, transaction and other related costs of $30.1 million, partially offset by a gain on asset sales of $0.6 million, as reported in the consolidated statements of operations.

Year Ended December 31, 2022 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax benefit (expense) Equity earnings Net Income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCI) Reported (GAAP) 11,322 6,642 (61,485 34,059 6,726 111,690 (25,194 Amortization of intangible assets 10,893 Merger, transaction and other related costs Mark to market (gains) losses 201 3,049 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,316 Produce recalls 15,809 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 41,145 Other items 544 (230 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,580 2,580 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (53,876 (407 (54,283 NCI impact on items above (3,187 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 11,523 6,642 (61,485 (19,817 9,443 120,337 (28,381

Year Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Other income, net Interest income Interest expense Income tax expense Equity earnings Net Income Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (NCI) Reported (GAAP) 8,658 3,938 (27,030 13,333 48,027 16,808 (24,027 Amortization of intangible assets 11,404 Merger, transaction and other related costs 30,072 Mark to market (gains) losses (4,417 (3,160 (Gain) loss on asset sales Produce recalls 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 65,916 Other items (4,743 (959 Adjustments from equity method investments 1,179 1,179 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (39,406 1,333 (38,073 NCI impact on items above (3,673 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 4,241 3,938 (27,030 (26,073 45,796 100,836 (27,700

Year Ended December 31, 2022 Year Ended December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Net income attributable to Dole plc Diluted net income per share Reported (GAAP) 86,496 0.91 (7,219 (0.10 Amortization of intangible assets 10,893 11,404 Merger, transaction and other related costs 30,072 Mark to market (gains) losses 3,049 (3,160 (Gain) loss on asset sales (10,316 Produce recalls 15,809 17,649 Incremental charges on biological assets and inventory from the Acquisition 41,145 65,916 Other items (230 (959 Adjustments from equity method investments 2,580 1,179 Income tax on items above and discrete tax items (54,283 (38,073 NCI impact on items above (3,187 (3,673 Adjusted (Non-GAAP) 91,956 0.97 73,136 1.01 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 94,906 72,190

Net Debt Reconciliation (Unaudited)

Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure. Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 is presented below. Net Debt as of December 31, 2022 was $1.0 billion.

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Cash and cash equivalents (Reported GAAP) 228,840 250,561 Debt (Reported GAAP): Long-term debt, net (1,127,321 (1,297,808 Current maturities (97,435 (51,785 Bank overdrafts (8,623 (9,395 Total debt, net (1,233,379 (1,358,988 Less: Debt discounts and debt issuance costs (Reported GAAP) (17,874 (21,063 Total gross debt (1,251,253 (1,380,051 Net Debt (Non-GAAP) (1,022,413 (1,129,490

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

In addition to its results under U.S. GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt, pro-forma Adjusted EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, U.S. GAAP (collectively, the "non-GAAP financial measures"). We present these non-GAAP financial measures because we believe they assist investors and analysts in comparing our operating performance across reporting periods on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows or any other measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. Our presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by any of the adjusted items, or that any projections and estimates will be realized in their entirety or at all. In addition, adjustment items that are excluded from non-GAAP results can have a material impact on equivalent GAAP earnings, financial measures and cash flows.

Adjusted EBIT is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (2) adding interest expense; (3) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (4) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (5) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from GAAP net income by: (1) adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit; (2) adding interest expense; (3) adding depreciation charges; (4) adding amortization charges; (5) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (6) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (7) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Adjusted Net Income is calculated from GAAP net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding amortization charges; (2) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (3) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (4) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (5) excluding the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (6) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Net Debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as GAAP cash and cash equivalents, less GAAP current and long-term debt. It also excludes GAAP debt discounts and debt issuance costs.

Pro-forma EBIT is calculated from pro-forma net income by adding pro-forma interest expense and adding the pro-forma income tax expense or subtracting the pro-forma income tax benefit, as well as including the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (2) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (3) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings.

Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from pro-forma EBIT by including the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) adding depreciation charges; and (2) adding amortization charges. It also includes the effect of the Company's share of these listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.

Pro-forma Adjusted Net Income is calculated from pro-forma net income attributable to Dole plc by include the following pro-forma adjustments: (1) adding amortization charges; (2) adding mark to market losses or subtracting mark to market gains related to unrealized impacts from derivative instruments and foreign currency denominated borrowings, realized impacts on noncash settled foreign currency denominated borrowings, net foreign currency impacts on liquidated entities and fair value movements on contingent consideration; (3) other items which are separately stated based on materiality, which include adding merger, transaction and other related costs, adding incremental costs for produce recalls, adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the disposal of business interests, adding the incremental costs from the fair value uplift for biological assets and inventory related to the acquisition of Legacy Dole, adding impairment charges on property, plant and equipment, subtracting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method, subtracting the gain or adding the loss on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property and adding restructuring charges and costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; (4) other adjustments from equity method investments, which includes the Company's share of these items within equity method earnings; (5) it excludes the tax effect of these items and discrete tax adjustments; and (6) excluding the effect of these items attributable to non-controlling interests.

Pro-forma Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from pro-forma Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.

Adjusted EBIT, pro-forma EBIT, Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted EPS, Net Debt and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not measurements of Dole plc financial performance under U.S. GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Dole plc, net income, income before income taxes and equity earnings or any other performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Additionally, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as:

They do not reflect Dole plc's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;

They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Dole plc's working capital needs;

They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on Dole plc's debt; and

Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP financial measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.

Because of these limitations, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to Dole plc to invest in the growth of its and Dole plc's business.

Further, pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS as used herein may not be calculated in a similar manner to, and are therefore not necessarily comparable with, similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we have included pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS herein because Dole plc's management believes that pro-forma EBIT, pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA, pro-forma Adjusted Net Income, and pro-forma Adjusted EPS are useful performance measures.

Dole is not able to provide a reconciliation for projected FY'23 Adjusted EBITDA without undertaking unreasonable efforts.

Pro-forma Methodology

The methodology used to prepare the unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc to show the estimated effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020 and is consistent with how the pro-forma financial statements were prepared in the F-1. The results for the three months ended December 31, 2021 are based on the Company's consolidated statutory results and therefore are not pro-forma adjusted.

1. All associated transaction costs reflected on January 1, 2020. As such, no transaction costs are included within the pro-forma numbers discussed below. 2. Effective tax rate of 26% for the year ended December 31, 2021. 3. Applying the results of the Purchase Price Allocation ("PPA") exercise, acquisition accounting and debt refinancing to January 1, 2020: a. Q4 2021 year to date pro-forma results reflect a reduction in the depreciation charge of $4.0 million. This is a function of the asset values increasing as a result of the PPA exercise offset by an increase in the estimated useful lives of the assets. b. The interest expense for Q4 2021 reflects the outcome of the refinancing. 4. TP's pickup of its 45.0% share of DFC's net income has been eliminated. 5. EPS is calculated using shares in issue following the IPO and additional share issuances. 6. There is a year to date adjustment in Q4 2021 of $9.8 million to reflect estimated ongoing incremental public company costs of $14.0 million annualized.

Pro-forma Reconciliation (Unaudited) for the year ended December 31, 2021

TP DFC Dole plc FV & Intercompany Adjustment Transaction Costs Ongoing plc Costs Debt Adjustment Tax Adjustment Pro-forma Financial Statements (U.S. Dollars and shares in thousands, except per share amounts) Revenues, net 4,548,888 4,809,173 9,358,061 (72,389 9,285,672 Cost of sales (4,179,155 (4,537,683 (8,716,838 151,153 (8,565,685 Gross profit 369,733 271,490 641,223 78,764 719,987 Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses (290,047 (217,915 (507,962 (9,750 (517,712 Merger, transaction, and other related costs (26,719 (5,214 (31,933 31,933 Gain on disposal of businesses 11 11 11 Gain on asset sales 581 7,372 7,953 (4,630 3,323 Operating income (loss) 53,559 55,733 109,292 74,134 31,933 (9,750 205,609 Other income, net 1,557 19,015 20,572 20,572 Interest income 2,594 2,727 5,321 5,321 Interest expense (21,912 (44,790 (66,702 21,182 (45,520 Income (loss) before income taxes and equity earnings 35,798 32,685 68,483 74,134 31,933 (9,750 21,182 185,982 Income tax (expense) benefit (20,018 (30,787 (50,805 3,066 (6,660 22,310 (32,089 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 46,317 1,737 48,054 (24,396 23,658 Net income (loss) 62,097 3,635 65,732 49,738 31,933 (6,684 14,522 22,310 177,551 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (23,004 (2,896 (25,900 (25,900 Net income (loss) attributable to Dole plc 39,093 739 39,832 49,738 31,933 (6,684 14,522 22,310 151,651 Earnings per share: Net income per share basic 1.60 Net income per share diluted 1.60 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 94,878 Diluted 95,030

