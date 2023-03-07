Hexaware Technologies Ltd: Hexaware Ranks Third in Overall Customer Satisfaction in Whitelane Research's 2022 IT Sourcing Study for Europe, Recognized for Sustainability Efforts

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Whitelane Research is a prominent independent organization specializing in IT outsourcing studies across Europe. Considered one of the most comprehensive assessments of the outsourcing business, this research evaluates and ranks the top IT and cloud service providers based on key performance indicators and by segment.





Each service provider was required to submit at least 30 client evaluations for general satisfaction and a minimum of 15 client evaluations for application, infrastructure, end-user, and cloud rankings. The study, comprising 1,800 participants across Europe, covering 23 leading IT service providers with over 4,500 IT sourcing relationships, and 12 public cloud providers with over 4,000 cloud relationships, revealed remarkable results for Hexaware.

Hexaware was ranked first in the relationship and commercial dimensions for account management quality, price level, and contractual flexibility. It has been ranked second for sustainability and general satisfaction in the financial services industry. Sustainability, a critical factor for businesses in today's world, is a new KPI that has been introduced this year. Hexaware has taken several measures over the years to reduce its carbon footprint, conserve resources, and promote sustainable practices across its operations. With these initiatives, the company aims to contribute to a better future while also creating value for its stakeholders. Additionally, Hexaware was ranked third for service delivery quality, which indicates an improvement from the previous year when it was ranked seventh. Service delivery was assessed by means of the organization exhibiting the desired quality in terms of service, required technical skills, and deadlines being met. The research findings are based purely on the market study data collected from the respondents surveyed.

Speaking of Hexaware's growth and the way forward, Amrinder Singh, Corporate Vice President for EMEA & APAC Operations, said, "We feel truly honored to be recognized for our customer-centric approaches that have always been the cornerstone of everything we do. We continue to invest in our people and products with the goal of helping our customers thrive in the digital age. With a strong focus on sustainability, customer transparency, and data-driven innovation, we aim to deliver a seamless experience across all touchpoints. While being commended for our work and commitment is undoubtedly gratifying, it also serves as a crucial reminder that we must continue to improve every day. I am also immensely grateful to all the Hexawarians for their consistent support and efforts in achieving this recognition."

Adding to this, Jef Loos, Head Sourcing Research Europe, Whitelane Research, said, "We aim to provide organizations with valuable insights to help them identify the most suitable service provider for their specific needs. In 2022, we introduced new KPIs to broaden the scope of our research. Notably, one of these was sustainability, and Hexaware has made remarkable progress in promoting sustainable practices in its operations. They have also performed well across other dimensions, and their top rankings are a testament to their customer-centric approach and commitment to delivering high-quality services."

