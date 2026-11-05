Hexaware Technologies Limited: Hexaware Selected as Strategic Technology Partner by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Hexaware Selected as Strategic Technology Partner by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development

Five-year partnership to support the EBRD's Technology Blueprint Northstar through AI and continuous improvement

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global AI-first digital and IT solutions company, has been selected as strategic technology partner for the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). The five-year Strategic Partner Framework covers the Bank's Run-Change-Transform technology portfolio.

The EBRD's Technology Blueprint focuses on driving efficiency, effectiveness and innovation through digitally enabled processes powered by AI, data, and intelligent automation. Hexaware will help embed AI into the Bank's operations and establish a continuous improvement engine to identify optimization opportunities, automate processes, and drive increased efficiencies in our delivery model. The partnership focuses on measurable outcomes alongside fixed capacity and resource augmentation delivery.

Partnership Highlights

Technology services: Software engineering and quality assurance; IT operations and support; IT security, identity and access management; cloud, data, and analytics; SAP application support and modernization; treasury risk operations; and low-code, no-code, and AI-powered development

As part of the framework, Hexaware plan to deploy their AI frameworks: RapidX for agentic software development lifecycle acceleration; Amaze for AI-powered data engineering and modernization; Tensai Reasoning Ops for intelligent operations and AIOps

Delivery model: Hexaware operating as an integrated part of the EBRD's technology organization, supported by onshore and offshore delivery centers, with enterprise-grade AI deployment at scale.

Simon Reeves, Director of Technology, EBRD, said, "The Strategic Parter Framework is about creating deeper partnerships that are aligned to outcomes yet constantly drive continuous improvement. We want our strategic partners operating as part of one team, no matter where they are based geographically. As an existing Partner, we're pleased to strengthen and deepen our relationship with Hexaware and look forward to their innovation, capability and fresh thinking while helping us to deliver the objectives of our Tech Blueprint."

Subhash Jose, Managing Director for IT and Chief Information Officer, EBRD, said, "Our Tech Blueprint is about building a technology organisation that continuously improves, adapts and delivers greater value to the Bank. The Strategic Partner Framework plays an important role in that journey, helping us to combine strong engineering foundations with AI, automation and modern ways of working to improve how we deliver technology services."

Parameshwaran Iyer, EVP & Head - Europe, Hexaware, said, "This partnership is a significant validation of our AI-native solution delivery model and our commitment to global development and stability. We intend to take this approach to other International Financial Institutions and Multi-lateral Development Banks to help them foster long-term economic growth across European nations"

Parag Pawar, BFS Portfolio Head - Europe, Hexaware, said, "We're excited to bring these capabilities to the EBRD and are committed to delivering sustained, measurable efficiency gains through intelligent automation, continuous improvement, and enterprise-grade, governance-compliant AI deployment at scale."

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company driven by a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. Our Zero Friction Enterprise approach combines AI innovation with human expertise to remove the technological and operational barriers that slow business progress. Globally, we help enterprises reduce complexity, accelerate transformation, and create lasting business value.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com/

About the EBRD

The EBRD is a multilateral bank that promotes the development of the private sector and entrepreneurial initiative in 40 economies across three continents. The Bank is owned by 77 countries as well as the EU and the EIB. EBRD investments are aimed at making the economies in its regions competitive, inclusive, well governed, green, resilient and integrated. Follow us on the web, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, X and YouTube.

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