Hexaware Celebrates Seven Consecutive Years of Recognition at the ISG Star of Excellence Awards

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), an AI-first digital solutions and IT services company, today announced that it has won the 2026 ISG Star of Excellence Award in the Client Champion category, recognizing its outstanding commitment to customer experience and service excellence. The award is based on direct feedback from enterprise customers, highlighting the company's ability to consistently deliver exceptional experiences and business value.

Hexaware earned an overall CX score of 92.8, up from 88 in 2025 and above the 2026 industry average of 81.7, securing its fourth Client Champion award-the premier Star of Excellence recognition, honoring providers that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences across a broad portfolio of services. It also marks Hexaware's seventh consecutive year of recognition at these Awards.

Hexaware received the award in the Client Champion and Digital Engineering Excellence categories at the ISG Sourcing Industry Awards Gala Dinner, held on November 17, 2026, at the Fairmont Windsor Park in London. The ceremony concluded the 20th annual ISG Sourcing Industry Conference - EMEA, hosted by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

Now in its ninth year, the ISG Star of Excellence Awards program is based on ISG's continuous Customer Experience (CX) research, which gathers direct feedback from enterprise clients on their experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers. The research evaluates providers across six key dimensions: Collaboration and Transparency; Execution and Delivery; Innovation and Thought Leadership; Governance and Compliance; People and Cultural Fit and Business Continuity and Flexibility.

"Our clients trust us with complex, business-critical programs, and that trust comes with a responsibility to deliver consistently. As AI transforms enterprise technology, we are focused on applying it with the same rigor and accountability that our clients expect from us. Our ambition is to reduce friction across their technology and operations while helping them move forward with greater confidence," said Vivek Jetley, Chief Executive Officer, Hexaware.

The winners are selected from a pool of more than 225 service providers evaluated annually by ISG. The 2026 research incorporates feedback from enterprise clients across IT, operations, lines of business, procurement, vendor management and other functions, representing organizations across the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

ISG recognized three service providers as Client Champions for achieving the highest cumulative customer experience scores across regions, industries and technology domains. Additional Excellence awards were presented across key categories, including ITO services, BPO services, industry-specific services, emerging technology providers and independent software vendors (ISVs), along with regional awards recognizing outstanding customer experience delivery across geographies.

John Boccuzzi, Jr., President of ISG Research, highlighted the importance of customer feedback in helping providers strengthen their service delivery and customer relationships.

"Customer experience is ultimately defined by the people who receive the services, not just the organizations that deliver them. The ISG Star of Excellence program gives enterprises a platform to share their experiences while providing providers with valuable, independent insights into what they do well and where they can improve. The providers recognized this year demonstrate how listening to customers and acting on their feedback can translate into stronger relationships and sustained service excellence," said Boccuzzi.

Namratha Dharshan, ISG Provider Lens Chief Business Leader, who oversees the ISG Star of Excellence program, emphasized the growing importance of delivering measurable value and consistent customer experiences.

"Enterprise expectations of service providers continue to evolve. Beyond operational excellence, clients increasingly look for proactive collaboration, adaptability, innovation and measurable business outcomes. As AI and intelligent automation reshape the services landscape, providers must ensure that innovation translates into meaningful improvements in the customer experience. This year's winners demonstrate the importance of putting customers at the center of everything they do," said Dharshan.

The ISG Star of Excellence CX research program scores and ranks providers based on direct enterprise customer feedback. Through its ongoing surveys, ISG evaluates customer experiences with hundreds of IT and business services providers across industries, regions and technology domains. Going beyond general satisfaction measures, the research examines client experiences with specific services and solutions offered by providers and is directly connected to ISG Provider Lens quadrant evaluations.

About ISG Provider Lens Research

The ISG Provider Lens Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to help guide their selection of appropriate sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and make recommendations to ISG's enterprise clients. The research currently covers providers offering their services globally, across Europe, as well as in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, the U.K., France, Benelux, Germany, Switzerland, the Nordics, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia, with additional markets to be added in the future. For more information about ISG Provider Lens research, please visit this webpage.

About ISG

ISG (NASDAQ: III) is a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm. A trusted partner to more than 900 clients, including 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is a long-time leader in technology and business services that is now at the forefront of leveraging AI to help organizations achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm, founded in 2006, is known for its proprietary market data, in-depth knowledge of provider ecosystems, and the expertise of its 1,600 professionals worldwide working together to help clients maximize the value of their technology investments.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company driven by a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. Our Zero Friction Enterprise approach combines AI innovation with human expertise to remove the technological and operational barriers that slow business progress. Globally, we help enterprises reduce complexity, accelerate transformation, and create lasting business value. Learn more at https://hexaware.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-celebrates-seven-consecutive-years-of-recognition-at-the-isg-star-of-excellence-awards-302943432.html