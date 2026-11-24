Hexaware Recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Integration and Management Services

MUMBAI, India, ISELIN, N.J. and LONDON, Nov. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies (NSE: HEXT), a global provider of IT solutions and services, today announced it has been recognized as a Challenger in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Service Integration and Management Services.

Hexaware believes this recognition reflects its focus on end-to-end visibility across the supplier ecosystem and outcomes tied to user experience and business goals, supported by AI-led operations that enable enterprises to move from managing incidents to eliminating them.

The company's proprietary AI-driven Tensai platform unifies multi-vendor telemetry and automates workflows to rapidly stabilize supplier estates.

"We see service integration as a path to Zero Friction, not merely a coordination function," said Girish Ravindran, Executive Vice President & Global Head - Digital IT Operations, Hexaware. "We believe being recognized as a Challenger validates that vision. Our experience-led governance and AI-driven operations give clients end-to-end visibility and clear accountability across every supplier, along with a measurable route from managing incidents to eliminating them."

The full Gartner report is available here.

Explore Hexaware's service integration and management capabilities.

Gartner disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product, or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner and Magic Quadrant are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

The graphic provided was published by Gartner, Inc. as part of a larger research document and should be evaluated in the context of the entire document. The Gartner document is available upon request from Hexaware.

About Hexaware

Hexaware is a global technology and business process services company driven by a singular purpose: to create smiles through great people and technology. Our Zero Friction Enterprise approach combines AI innovation with human expertise to remove the technological and operational barriers that slow business progress. Globally, we help enterprises reduce complexity, accelerate transformation, and create lasting business value.

Learn more about Hexaware at https://hexaware.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hexaware-recognized-as-a-challenger-in-the-2026-gartner-magic-quadrant-for-service-integration-and-management-services-302949629.html