WAV LLC: Technology Distributor WAV and Affiliate Companies Announce Distribution Agreement With Adtran

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / WAV, a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Adtran, the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced a distribution partnership to supply Adtran's end-to-end fiber broadband solution across the United States.





With this agreement, WAV will provide pre-sales engineering, network design and post-sales services for Adtran solutions with a focus on fiber access and fiber extension products.

Adding Adtran's solutions to WAV's portfolio of products reinforces their commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing internet access to every American. This partnership, combined with logistics services that include staging and kitting, as well as flexible credit offerings, is a winning equation in advancing the mission to bridge the digital divide.

"WAV is proud to offer Adtran solutions to our valued partners in the United States," said Mary Kuempel, WAV's Chief Financial Officer. "Many of our service provider customers that are working throughout rural America to provide internet access to bridge the digital divide have adopted a fiber and wireless communications approach. The Adtran portfolio not only bolsters our fiber access and fiber extension product offerings, it also provides our customers with an end-to-end solution with connected home solutions as well as enterprise, business-class networking products."

"Our partnership with WAV is an exciting step in helping more service providers connect their communities with reliable, high-speed fiber broadband services," said Frank Griffith, Adtran's Sr. Director, OEM and Channel Sales Americas. "Adtran's strategic broadband partner programs help distributors and their customers find the right solutions to streamline fiber broadband service delivery. As a result, they can unlock market growth and profitability while helping to close the digital equity gap."

About WAV

WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About Adtran

Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

