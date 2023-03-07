Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 07.03.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
Starke Nachrichten befeuern die Rallye bei NuGen Medical!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C7M6 ISIN: US00486H1059 Ticker-Symbol: QH9 
Xetra
07.03.23
12:05 Uhr
15,600 Euro
-0,100
-0,64 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
Prime Standard
MDAX
DAX International Mid 100
TecDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ADTRAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ADTRAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,55015,70013:14
15,55015,70013:02
ACCESSWIRE
07.03.2023 | 13:02
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WAV LLC: Technology Distributor WAV and Affiliate Companies Announce Distribution Agreement With Adtran

AURORA, IL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / WAV, a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, fiber, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Adtran, the leading provider of next-generation multi-gigabit fiber access and fiber extension solutions, today announced a distribution partnership to supply Adtran's end-to-end fiber broadband solution across the United States.

WAV Logo

WAV Logo
WAV Logo

With this agreement, WAV will provide pre-sales engineering, network design and post-sales services for Adtran solutions with a focus on fiber access and fiber extension products.

Adding Adtran's solutions to WAV's portfolio of products reinforces their commitment to bridging the digital divide and providing internet access to every American. This partnership, combined with logistics services that include staging and kitting, as well as flexible credit offerings, is a winning equation in advancing the mission to bridge the digital divide.

"WAV is proud to offer Adtran solutions to our valued partners in the United States," said Mary Kuempel, WAV's Chief Financial Officer. "Many of our service provider customers that are working throughout rural America to provide internet access to bridge the digital divide have adopted a fiber and wireless communications approach. The Adtran portfolio not only bolsters our fiber access and fiber extension product offerings, it also provides our customers with an end-to-end solution with connected home solutions as well as enterprise, business-class networking products."

"Our partnership with WAV is an exciting step in helping more service providers connect their communities with reliable, high-speed fiber broadband services," said Frank Griffith, Adtran's Sr. Director, OEM and Channel Sales Americas. "Adtran's strategic broadband partner programs help distributors and their customers find the right solutions to streamline fiber broadband service delivery. As a result, they can unlock market growth and profitability while helping to close the digital equity gap."

About WAV
WAV is a full-service distributor of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, fiber, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, WAV provides its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information, call (800) 678-2419 or visit our website at: www.wavonline.com.

About Adtran
Adtran, Inc. is a leading global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications solutions that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. From the cloud edge to the subscriber edge, Adtran empowers communications service providers around the world to manage and scale services that connect people, places and things. Adtran solutions are currently in use by service providers, private enterprises, government organizations and millions of individual users worldwide. Adtran, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. Find more at Adtran, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact Information

Zach Hubeck
Executive Vice President, Marketing
zachh@wavonline.com
630-818-1003

SOURCE: WAV

.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/742237/Technology-Distributor-WAV-and-Affiliate-Companies-Announce-Distribution-Agreement-With-Adtran

Kostenloser Report: Das sind die neuen Megatrends
Gibt es heute überhaupt noch richtige Megatrends? Ja! Welche das sind, warum sich ein Investment lohnen könnte und was Anleger dabei beachten sollen, das alles erfahren Sie im neuen Report von Dr. Dennis Riedl. Als besonderes Extra stellt der Trendfolge-Experte einen vielversprechenden Geheimtipp vor. Das sollten Sie sich unbedingt anschauen!
Hier klicken
© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.