Providing access to cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions

Corpay1, a FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay's Cross-Border business has entered into an agreement with Real Betis Balompié to become their official Foreign Exchange (FX) Payments Provider.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005705/en/

As Corpay grows worldwide, so does its valued family of partners in the sports industry. Corpay is committed to support the Betis club's success in the First Division of La Liga Española de Fútbol and its venture into European competitions, along with its women's soccer and Indoor Football divisions, and the Real Betis Basketball team.

Through this alliance, Real Betis Balompié, along with the broader Real Betis Balompié ecosystem of corporate business partners* will be able to gain access to and utilise Corpay's innovative solutions to help mitigate their foreign exchange exposure. Additionally, Corpay Cross-Border's award-winning platform will enable eligible companies to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

"The team at Corpay Cross-Border is very excited about our new partnership with Real Betis, which marks an important milestone for our brand's presence in Spain and Europe." said Brad Loder, Vice President, Cross-Border Marketing, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. "We are proud to be able to align the Corpay brand with the historic football reputation of Real Betis Balompié, whose history, values and eagerness to grow creates a unique synergy between our respective organizations." 2022 was a great year for Real Betis Balompié winning its latest Copa del Rey and we look forward to celebrate the club's successes for years to come".

Pablo Arquero Fernández, Head of Sponsorship of Real Betis, commented: "We are very proud of this partnership, as Corpay Cross-Border is an internationally recognized brand that has chosen Real Betis as a vehicle to increase its presence in the Spanish market. This agreement further demonstrates the growing appeal of the Real Betis brand in Spain and abroad. New challenges and new goals await us in 2023, and we will give our best to reciprocate the trust shown by our partner.'

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Real Betis

Real Betis Balompié is a centenary club founded on September 12, 1907. It received the honorary title of Real in 1914, being granted by King Alfonso XIII. Its highest awards are a Spanish League Championship and three Copas del Rey, the last of which was won in 2022. It was the first Andalusian team to play in the Spanish First Division and, likewise, the first to play in the UEFA Champions League in the current format. In addition, it has twice been runner-up in the Copa del Rey and, on one occasion, in the Spanish Super Cup. Real Betis Balompié has become in recent seasons a multidisciplinary club that includes new sections that further enhance the name of the entity and allow a sporting development as never before known in the city of Seville.

The club has a women's team in the highest category of Spanish soccer, Real Betis Féminas, and also has a basketball team, Coosur Real Betis, and another indoor football team, Real Betis Futsal, which play in the top national level of each of these sports disciplines.

1"Corpay" (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230307005705/en/

Contacts:

Corpay Contact:

Brad Loder

VP, Cross-Border Marketing

+1 (647) 627-6635

brad.loder@corpay.com

Real Betis Contact:

Juan Manuel Portillo.

Head of Corporate Communications

+34 663 213 575

jmportillo@realbetisbalompie.es