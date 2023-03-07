Partnership Expands Access to Next-Generation Ultrasound Algae Remediation Solutions

WaterIQ Technologies, the leader in next-generation ultrasonic solutions to combat harmful algae and biofilm without the use of chemicals, today announced a distribution agreement with Arc Integrated Systems. The UK-based distributor provides reliable, friendly service and systems in the fight against water quality issues.

The partnership will increase access to best-in-class ultrasonic algae remediation tools and 24/7 water quality insight and cloud monitoring all designed to kill algae without chemicals. WaterIQ Technologies works closely with partners to eradicate dangerous algae growth in a variety of markets, including drinking water utilities, wastewater treatment plants, general agriculture, golf courses, lakes and ponds, industrial and HOAs.

"Partnering with a best-in-class organization such as Arc is vital to improving the health of water quality in the UK, especially those impacted by harmful algal blooms," said WaterIQ Technologies CEO and Chairman, Lawrence Field. "Combining WaterIQ Technologies' advanced ultrasonic solutions with Arc Integrated Systems' reach and water quality expertise provides customers in the UK with easy access to the latest innovations in water quality technologies without the use of chemicals."

WaterIQ Technologies' non-chemical ultrasonic solutions provide the industry's most comprehensive range of ultrasonic frequencies (more than 2,000) that eliminate most species of harmful algae from water bodies within one to two weeks without causing harm to other forms of life. Its advanced Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology captures real-time data of critical system and water quality data. Additionally, its use of advanced materials enables effective long-duty cycles and uninterrupted field usage.

"Arc Integrated Systems is excited to team with WaterIQ Technologies to bring the advantage of ultrasound algae remediation solutions to algal-plagued water bodies in the UK," said Iain Taylor, Managing Director, ARC Integrated Systems. "Our team has been working within the water industry for the past 15 years in various forms for design, installation and commissioning, from small domestic water quality issues to the larger water utilities companies. Now we have world-class ultrasound solutions to offer customers an effective way to combat algae in a variety of water bodies."

About WaterIQ Technologies

WaterIQ Technologies is a technology company that designs solutions to defend water from algae and biofilm contamination in drinking water treatment utilities, wastewater drinking plants, golf courses, lakes and ponds, general agricultural irrigation and wineries. WaterIQ Technologies uses next-generation ultrasonic technology, designed to be highly effective and reliable, to eliminate algae and prevent its return. Its unique solutions scan more than 2000 discrete frequencies in two bands to target simple cellular structures, such as blue-green and green algae. WaterIQ Technologies' solutions kill algae from inside its cells, disrupting its flotation and life-providing processes. Algae sink to the bottom and die to decompose. WaterIQ is an environmental sustainability partner with Audubon International.

WaterIQ Technologies solutions are cloud-enabled and, with optional water quality sensors, provide real-time water quality data to feed analytics and decision models. As a result, its customers can remotely monitor water health to sustainably treat algae. WaterIQ Technologies' solutions and highly competent staff play a crucial part in an overall prescriptive solution to restore water to its natural and healthy state.

