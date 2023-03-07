SusGlobal Energy Corp. CEO Discusses Strategic Board Expansion, Corporate Growth in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com, Inc. ("SCV") today announces the availability of a new interview with Marc Hazout, president and CEO of SusGlobal Energy Corp. (OTCQB:SNRG) ("the Company"), to highlight a strategic appointment to its board of directors and recap significant corporate achievements.

As Leaders in the Circular Economy ®, SusGlobal is focused on reducing greenhouse gases and diverting organic waste streams from landfills, processing them into regenerative products such as fertilizer. Management's mission is to grow the Company into a significant sustainable waste-to-energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for fertilizer, soil, and aquaculture market.

To this accord, SusGlobal recently welcomed to its board of directors Bruce Rintoul, former senior vice president of operations of Veolia North America, where he led the transformation of U.S. and Canadian energy generation, water/wastewater management, hazardous waste, and environmental service businesses through operational and financial successes that resulted in the divestment of several Veolia businesses in North America.

Speaking to SCV's Stuart Smith, Hazout explains the significance of his spot on SusGlobal's board.

"Bruce is a very seasoned director. He's ICD designated, so that's important for the company; he's an independent director, so that's important too, certainly for our prospective uplifting," he states. "Veolia is one of the biggest operators in North America - with a $20 billion market cap - in terms of these types of facilities. So, Bruce's addition, of course, will create significant shareholder value. There's no doubt in my mind, certainly with the direction we're going...we believe that this validates everything that we've been saying, and that is the intrinsic value of our environmental compliance approval licenses."

The interview is chock full of additional information pertinent for existing and potential shareholders, such as the Company's endorsement from Hall of Fame golfer Ernie Els and how his role as brand ambassador further supports the Company's expansion initiatives, its progress toward uplisting to the Nasdaq, and more.

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/march-2022-interview-susglobal-snrg/.

About SusGlobal Energy Corp.

SusGlobal Energy Corp., the developer of SusGro, an award winning and revolutionary pathogen free organic liquid fertilizer, is an environmental, agricultural and industrial biotechnology company focused on acquiring, developing, and monetizing a portfolio of proprietary technologies in the waste to energy and regenerative product applications globally. It is management's objective to grow SusGlobal into a significant sustainable waste to energy and regenerative products provider and a trusted brand for the fertilizer, soil and aquaculture market, as LEADERS IN THE CIRCULAR ECONOMY®. For more information, please visit the SusGlobal website and Facebook page.

