SideChannel, Inc.: SideChannel and Virgin Voyages Team Up to Protect Passengers, Staff and More

WORCESTER, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / SideChannel (OTCQB:SDCH) (the "Company"), a provider of cybersecurity, privacy and technology services for emerging and middle market companies, announces today an engagement with Virgin Voyages to enhance data protection from ship to shore.

Following months of detailed work with SideChannel, Virgin Voyages expanded its engagement with SideChannel to enhance its data privacy efforts with the addition of a virtual chief privacy officer (vCPO) from the Company to augment Virgin Voyages' current efforts and team.

"Service is at the heart of Virgin Voyages' mission. We are pleased to add a virtual chief privacy officer subscription to our ongoing enterprise risk work. Vacations are about fun. Protecting memories made aboard the Virgin Voyages' Ladyships requires we do everything in our power to protect the data and information of our crew, sailors, and partners," said Andy Schwalb, chief technology officer of Virgin Voyages.

Cruising closer to its stated ESG goal of creating an "Epic Sea Change for All," Virgin Voyages continues to champion people by remaining a safe and secure workplace.

"I feel very proud that our team's work earned the trust of the Virgin Voyages crew and persuaded them to work even more closely with us," said Brian Haugli, CEO of SideChannel.

The hospitality industry is a ripe target for cyber attackers. Common threats include ransomware and business email compromise. The international nature of Virgin Voyage's business creates an environment difficult to secure and protect.

Engaging SideChannel is but one action Virgin Voyages is taking to proactively protect its beautiful community of sailors and the crew who keep the experience delightful. Companies operating under the banner of the Virgin brand exist to change business for good and are known to challenge the status quo to do it.

"Some companies do not think of cybersecurity and privacy until an event forces them to," said Haugli. "Virgin Voyages is propelled to preemptively protect their customers, staff and all their data. We think that's something worth celebrating."

SideChannel will support Virgin Voyages in reinventing the cruising experience and in its social sustainability goals with ongoing subscriptions to the Company's vCISO and vCPO services.

SideChannel recently hosted "Investor Day," during which SideChannel CEO Brian Haugli and CFO Ryan Polk provided updates on SideChannel's operations, recent developments, and strategic priorities. A replay of SideChannel's "Investor Day" is available at https://nnw.fm/bFSWq.

About Virgin Voyages

Set sail the Virgin way with Virgin Voyages, the irresistible travel brand founded by Sir Richard Branson. Delivering epic vacations at sea, Virgin Voyages launched at the end of 2021. The brand's four Lady Ships - inspired by 50+ years of Virgin history - include Scarlet Lady, Valiant Lady, Resilient Lady and Brilliant Lady. Designed for discerning travelers, Virgin Voyages offers relaxing, exclusively adult (18+) sailings. Working with a Creative Collective of the world's most sought-after designers, performance artists and architects, Virgin Voyages delivers an enchanting boutique hotel at sea with fresh, elevated spaces that strike the perfect balance of nautical chic and glamour. Currently departing from the sun-soaked cities of Miami and Barcelona - and soon to include Athens, San Juan and Melbourne - the fleet offers itineraries to more than 100 awe-inspiring destinations across four continents. Virgin sailors are spoiled for choice with 20 eateries offering Michelin-star culinary experiences all included, a festival-like lineup of entertainment, stylish and comfortable cabins, Rockstar Quarters, authentic and locally inspired shore excursions, and a dose of "Vitamin Sea" with well-being naturally intertwined throughout the experience. Promising to "Create an Epic Sea Change for All," Virgin Voyages also puts sustainability front and center.

About SideChannel

SideChannel is committed to creating top-tier cybersecurity programs for mid-market companies to help them protect their assets. SideChannel employs what it believes to be skilled and experienced talent to harden these companies' defenses against cybercrime in its many forms. SideChannel's team of C-suite-level information security officers possess a combined experience of over 400 years in the industry. To date, SideChannel has created more than 50 multilayered cybersecurity programs for its clients. Learn more at sidechannel.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

