Donnerstag, 09.03.2023
Breaking News! Überlegene Technologie wird noch überlegener!
Anzeige

GlobeNewswire
07.03.2023
376 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of aXichem AB (139/23)

With effect from March 08, 2023, the subscription rights in aXichem AB will be
traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including March 17, 2023. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   AXIC A TR                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913260              
Order book ID:  286149                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


With effect from March 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in aXichem AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   AXIC A BTA               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0019913278              
Order book ID:  286148                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
