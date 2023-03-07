Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of aXichem AB (139/23)

With effect from March 08, 2023, the subscription rights in aXichem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including March 17, 2023. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: AXIC A TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913260 Order book ID: 286149 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from March 08, 2023, the paid subscription shares in aXichem AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: AXIC A BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0019913278 Order book ID: 286148 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com