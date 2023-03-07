National Diversity Council: The Ohio Diversity Council To Host 2023 Northern Ohio Women in Leadership Symposium

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / National Diversity Council

The Ohio Diversity Council will host its annual Northern Ohio Women in Leadership Symposium (WILS) on Thursday, March 23, 2023 from 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Center for Innovation & Growth, 340 Front Street, Berea, Ohio 440177. The 2023 Women in Leadership Symposium theme, "Rising in Resilience: Achieving Empowerment through Advancement & Adaptability" will focus on topics such as adaptation and flexibility to changing tides in work structure, pay equity and interpersonal relationships.

"As we embark on two decades of progress, the Women in Leadership Symposium highlights the legacy of excellence and advocacy for women's equality in workplaces and communities," said TyKiah Wright, Senior Director of the Ohio Diversity Council. "We invite you to join us for the Northern Ohio WILS as we rise in resilience!"

The conference will feature moderator, Clotea Mack, Empowerment Coach & Founder, Lifted in Love LLC and panelists, Tamra Billinghurst-Black, Corporate Vice President - Talent Management Diversity Strategist, New York Life Insurance; Margarita Diaz, Director, Inclusion, Diversity and Health Equity, The MetroHealth System (Cleveland, OH); Kristen Gajewski, Senior Vice President, Chief HR Officer, Avient Corporation; Susan Kuznik, Dean, Carmel Boyer School of Business, Baldwin Wallace University; and Praveena Nathawat, Vice President HR Global Operations, Technology & New Ventures, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. Danyal Harris, Director of HR: People, Culture & Inclusion at Libbey will also be recognized as the 2023 Woman of the Year awardee.

The Ohio Diversity Council will also partner with Dress for Success Cleveland and attendees are encouraged to donate gently used or new blazers, pantsuits and jewelry at the event. The event is sponsored by Nestle and Timken. Registration is currently ongoing and can be completed at: https://bit.ly/3ZiYRWp . To learn more information about the event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact laura.grajczyk@nationaldiversitycouncil.org .

About the National Diversity Council

A non-profit organization committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow in their knowledge of diversity. The council affords opportunities for organizations to share best practices and learn from top corporate leaders in the areas of diversity and inclusion. More information about the National Diversity Council is available at: www.nationaldiversitycouncil.org .

About the Ohio Diversity Council

The Ohio Diversity Council (OHDC) is committed to fostering a learning environment for organizations to grow and leverage their knowledge of diversity. Through a variety of events and programs, the OHDC serves as the premier resource for diversity best practices and leadership development in the state of Ohio. It is currently comprised of five advisory boards: Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Toledo. For more information about the Ohio Diversity Council, please visit https://www.ohiodiversitycouncil.org/ .

###

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from National Diversity Council on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: National Diversity Council

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/national-diversity-council

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: National Diversity Council

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742412/The-Ohio-Diversity-Council-To-Host-2023-Northern-Ohio-Women-in-Leadership-Symposium