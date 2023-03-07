BK Technologies Corporation: BK Technologies Receives $1.4 Million Follow-On Purchase Order for BKR 5000 from Washington State Department of Natural Resources

WEST MELBOURNE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / BK Technologies Corporation (NYSE American:BKTI) (the "Company" or "BK Technologies") today announced that it has received a purchase order valued at $1.4 million from the Washington State Department of Natural Resources ("DNR") for its BKR 5000 portable communications technology and accessories. This is the second significant purchase of the BKR 5000 by the DNR following an order valued at $1.4 million placed in December 2022.

John Suzuki, CEO of BK Technologies, commented, "The Washington State DNR is a valuable, almost 30-year customer of BK Technologies and one of the largest users of our portable communications technology at the state level. We are gratified that the BKR 5000 has proven to be a robust and reliable solution for the DNR, particularly as it relates to their wildland fire suppression, mitigation and emergency response efforts. We look forward to continuing our support of the agency and to further expanding our role providing them with the portable communications technology that both improves field operations and helps keep Washington state's wildfire fighting personnel safe as they protect the community and environment."

The Washington State Department of Natural Resources is committed to managing, sustaining, and protecting the health and productivity of Washington's lands and waters. The department's management responsibilities include the monitoring of mining cleanup, environmental restoration, and providing scientific information about earthquakes, landslides, and ecological areas, as well as conservation in the form of aquatic reserves and natural resource conservation areas. The DNR also serves as Washington State's wildfire fighting force, with 600 permanent and temporary employees fighting fires on more than 13 million acres of private and state-owned forest lands.

About BK Technologies

BK Technologies Corporation manufactures high-specification, American-made communications equipment of unsurpassed reliability and value for use by public safety professionals and government agencies. BK Technologies SaaS business focuses on new, innovative public safety smartphone services that will make the first responders safer or more productive. BK Technologies is honored to serve these heroes when every moment counts. The Company's common stock trades on the NYSE American market under the symbol "BKTI". Maintaining its headquarters and primary manufacturing facility in West Melbourne, Florida, BK Technologies can be contacted through its web site at www.bktechnologies.com or directly at 1-800-821-2900.

