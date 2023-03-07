Record Monthly Betting Handle In February

Calgary, Alberta and Isle of Man, Isle of Man--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("the Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox", an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces another record month of operations ending February 28, 2023.

Last month, the Company continued its rapid growth, achieving CAD$2.8 million in Global Betting Handle, a new monthly record following CAD$1.6 million in January - despite February being a short month. Monthly revenue also grew 110%, mainly driven by focusing on player margins, where the average revenue per customer increased by 127% MoM.

In just six months, the Company's registered player base now stands at 350,000. With this initial critical mass of players on the platform, Real Luck Group will continue to focus on driving player value, as indicated in the January update and demonstrated throughout February. Global Betting Handle and player revenue will continue to be the key performance measurables in B2C growth.

"The continued growth in our player acquisition efforts is a testament to our team's focus on the strategy we outlined in August 2022. In a short timespan, our team has also built an extremely scalable technology platform. As a result, we are excited to announce that several top-tier betting operators are now exploring our proprietary B2B live micro-betting product. We are developing this in-house, and this new vertical will add lucrative new revenue streams to our existing operations; given this, our business model will evolve. We look forward to sharing our progress," said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favorable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

