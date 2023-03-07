Bath & Body Works Named Diversity Top 50 Company

COLUMBUS, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Bath & Body Works today announced that it was named a Diversity First Top 50 Company by the Diversity Research Institute. The award recognizes organizations that demonstrate a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

The Diversity Research Institute (DRI) recognizes Fortune 500 employers following extensive research and analysis into the racial and gender diversity of executive and board membership. As of Jan. 31, 2023, women make up approximately 55% of Bath & Body Works director level and above roles, including Chief Executive Officer, Gina Boswell, and 50% of the members of the company's Board of Directors, including Board Chair, Sarah Nash.

Bolstering this recognition, Bath & Body Works also recently joined the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, with CEO Gina Boswell as a signatory, to strengthen the company's commitment to advancing DEI. The coalition is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance DEI in the workplace. It brings together more than 2,400 CEOs who have pledged to cultivate environments that support open dialogue on complex DEI conversations, share DEI best practices and more.

"This recognition is a powerful example of what we can achieve when creating a culture where everyone truly belongs," says Bath & Body Works CEO Gina Boswell. "At Bath & Body Works, our purpose goes beyond selling products. We believe that diversity, equity and inclusion make us stronger, and it's woven into all facets of our business."

For more information on Bath & Body Works' DEI efforts, visit bbwinc.com.

ABOUT BATH & BODY WORKS

Home of America's Favorite Fragrances®, Bath & Body Works is a global leader in personal care and home fragrance, including the top-selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Powered by agility and innovation, the company's predominantly U.S.-based supply chain enables the company to deliver quality, on-trend luxuries at affordable prices. Bath & Body Works serves and delights customers however and wherever they want to shop, from welcoming, in-store experiences at more than 1,800 company-operated Bath & Body Works locations in the U.S. and Canada and more than 425 international franchised locations to an online storefront at BathandBodyWorks.com.

