Influencer names Michael Pekhazis as VP of Client Services

LONDON, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global influencer marketing business, Influencer has announced the appointment of Michael Pekhazis as Vice President of Client Services in EMEA. The appointment signals Influencer's continued commitment to championing delivery scalability and consistency amidst industry growth, as part of its ongoing devotion to keeping client needs at the forefront of its mission.

Michael's appointment brings with it his wealth of experience in both sustainable, organisational growth and in client relations, two key focuses of Influencer during its future expansion. From his experience working at both agencies and tech platforms, Michael has been pivotal in building dynamic teams and structures that successfully pair agility with growth.

While at Twitter, Michael focused on spearheading creator solutions across the EMEA region which built upon his understanding of the nuances and complexities of the market. Michael's experience lends itself to heroing clients' needs, as well as strategic forward planning that empowers growing teams with the flexibility demanded by today's rapidly developing media landscape. This positioning will elevate Influencer's commitment to championing its clients as it continues to expand into EMEA and beyond, sustaining agility and adaptability at its core.

As influencer marketing reaches a new stage of maturity, brands, CMOs and creators are facing the challenge of scalability, balancing quality creative output with quantity, while the demand for quantified ROI and proof of value to justify investment are ever present.

Michael's appointment cements Influencer's devotion to 'people power', alongside its 'platform power' as it builds Influencer's team with a focus on client strategy that will empower clients' evolving needs at this critical time of growth in the industry. His testified experience in building agile teams will also enable Influencer to evolve ahead of the industry.

Michael will be responsible for:

Client delivery excellence across our most important clients and as we continue to focus on new client acquisition and geographic expansion

Overseeing operational needs to provide client services at scale

Developing our continued dedication towards measurement

On Michael's appointment, Influencer's President, EMEA Luke Barnes said: "Michael joins Influencer at a pivotal stage in the company's journey. With his platform-side experience, Michael offers invaluable insight which will enable Influencer to continue to support and target client and platform needs, something which is of paramount importance to us as a business. His experience at Twitter, a company where measurement is foundational and marketing spends are huge, cements his solutions-focused approach and his expertise in revealing value to clients."

Influencer is a data-led, global influencer marketing business with a unique, end-to-end 'people power & platform power' approach. Their data-led ideation studio, brand platform and creator app join forces to deliver impact at scale. Influencer is championing a movement towards 'True Human Influence' - the more tangible, scaled outcomes creators can drive beyond just likes and impressions.

