Former Chief Client Officer of Publicis Digital Experience joins Huge's executive team to lead the next era of intelligent experiences

Huge, the independent design and technology firm, today announced the appointment of Lauren DeGeorge as Chief Client Officer. DeGeorge brings more than 15 years of experience driving growth, innovation, and transformation at leading agencies and consultancies across commerce, digital, and experience design. In her new role, she will lead all aspects of a client's journey with Huge, managing engagement, satisfaction, and organic growth across Huge's global client roster.

DeGeorge most recently served as Chief Client Officer at Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), a network of U.S. agencies under Publicis Groupe. There, she oversaw client services, helping lead the network through a multiyear period of record double-digit growth across its top clients. DeGeorge has led award-winning work and long-term relationships with global Fortune 500 brands across retail, healthcare, hospitality, financial services, and luxury, and is a trusted advisor to C-suite executives navigating digital and organizational transformation.

"Lauren is one of the most well-respected and effective client leaders in the industry," said Jim Coleman, Executive Chairman of Huge. "She builds lasting relationships grounded in trust and insight, and consistently helps brands navigate complexity to achieve real results. Her ability to lead with empathy, precision, and impact will be a game-changer for Huge as we continue to grow our capabilities and deepen our partnerships."

In addition to PDX, DeGeorge previously held senior roles at Edelman Digital and Publicis Sapient, managing global teams and delivering measurable outcomes for both emerging and iconic brands. A frequent speaker on marketing and women's leadership, she is also a board member of Hi-ARTS, a nonprofit that sponsors multidisciplinary artists through developmental residencies.

"Huge has set the bar for first-to-market, best-in-class, relentlessly client-focused work for more than two decades," said DeGeorge. "I'm thrilled to join a team I've long admired, one that's thinking big, grounded in culture, and keeps client success at the heart of every brief, design, and build."

DeGeorge holds a B.S. in communications from Boston University's College of Communications. She speaks French and lives in New York City.

Her appointment comes on the heels of Huge's continued momentum following its integration with Hero Digital, a period of double-digit growth, and the expansion of its Intelligent Experience (IX) capabilities, including advancements in data, AI, personalization, and its proprietary Huge LIVE platform.

