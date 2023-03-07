Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed DeathWolf (DTH) on March 7, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the DTH/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading.





As an accurate representation of the collective performance of crypto tokens, DeathWolf (DTH) provides users tools to understand how the crypto market will behave within a set period of time. Its native token DTH has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 7, 2023, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing DeathWolf

The death of the market is a harsh lesson, investors had all the chances to make something of their lives, but they've been recklessly spending their lives, shilling the wrong ideas and supporting the scammers.

DeathWolf is a symbol of the market's death. It understands that investor's pain comes from having taken a risk with their hard-earned money, only to find that the market has crumbled beneath their feet. Its token acts as a reminder that when death comes to the market, it must be paid for in full.

The VIX index is a stock market index that measures the volatility of the stock market. Similarly, the cryptocurrency market will have its own index, the DeathWolf (DTH) token. Unlike the VIX index, the DTH token measures the performance of crypto tokens across multiple crypto exchanges, allowing for a better overview of the performance of the cryptocurrency market.

The DeathWolf token provides an accurate representation of the collective performance of crypto tokens by weighing the price movements of all the cryptos against each other, allowing it to represent the dynamic and ever-changing nature of the cryptocurrency market. By combining price and volume data, investors can track the performance of tokens across multiple exchanges and observe changes in their value over time. Thus, the DeathWolf token gives investors an up-to-date snapshot of the performance of the cryptocurrency market and can be used to identify opportunities in said market.

DTH token is here to cement itself in a way no other token has done. It's not here to create an ecosystem within itself like every other token. It will be the token that creates the overall ecosystem of all tokens and all cryptocurrency, so that cryptocurrency market will have its own way of regulating the abusers. It provides a way to create a flow in the market that feels akin to the stock market, and will increase trust in the cryptocurrency market overall and not just in its own ecosystem.

About DTH Token

DTH is a token planning to become a VIX within the cryptocurrency market. By using its tool investors will receive a quick snapshot of the market as they drink their morning coffee. It provides complete graphs and data in a simple package that gives investors all the info they need even within the most difficult of times in a market. Having more information in the market means having more ways of maximizing the effectiveness of their investments.

Based on ERC-20, DTH has a total supply of 666,666,666 tokens. It collects a total of 9% tax on each transaction, of which 2% is provided for liquidity, 1% is automatically burned, 3% is used for marketing and development, 3% goes into exchange treasury.

DTH token has been listed on LBank Exchange at 13:00 UTC on March 7, 2023, investors who are interested in DeathWolf can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange right now. The listing of DTH token on LBank Exchange will undoubtedly help it further expand its business and draw more attention in the market.

