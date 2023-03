Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: MORE THAN $7 BILLION OPPORTUNITIES IN THE POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET, GROWING AT A CAGR OF 5.9% DURING 2022-2028- ARIZTON

CHICAGO, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 5.98% during 2022-2028.





DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3738

BROWSE IN-DEPTH TOC ON THE POWER TOOLS ACCESSORIES MARKET

327 - Pages

94 - Tables?

93 - Charts

With the development of new generation batteries, vendors are trying to implement cordless features in heavy power tools such as demolition hammers and hammer drills, which have the least penetration worldwide. Such initiatives will further enhance and help with product development in the global power tool accessories market. The DIY culture has become increasingly popular across most developed and developing economies during the past decade. Although the DIY trend was popular only in western countries initially, it is being rapidly adopted in countries across APAC and Latin America.

Moreover, the DIY home improvement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.67% by 2024. Most small household activities, such as woodwork and hardware work, will increase the demand for drillers, impact wrenches, and saws. Power tools, along with hand and decorative tools, are the most important components of DIY projects. Therefore, most power tool vendors focus on designing compact, user-friendly power tools powered by batteries. The high demand for such power tools is expected to generate huge demand for power tool accessories in the coming years.

POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET REPORT SCOPE

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2028) USD 22.09 Billion Market Size (2022) USD 15.53 Billion CAGR (2022-2028) 5.98 % Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2028 Market Segmentation Accessory Type, End User, Distribution Channel, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US. Canada, the UK, Germany, France, Russia, Spain, Italy, the Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the Rest of APAC, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Saudi Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Turkey, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa Key Leading Players Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Techtronic Industries Company (TTI), Makita, Hilti, Apex Tool Group, Snap On, Koki Holdings, Fortive, Positec, Chervon, Fein, FERM, AIMCO, Festool, CS Unitec, Dynabrade, Husqvarna, Stihl, Blount, KYOCERA, INTERSKOL, Panasonic, URYU SEISAKU, Atlas Copco, Ingersoll Rand, and Emerson Market Dynamics ·Development in Li-Ion Batteries ·Rising Home Improvement & DIY Activities ·Rising Application of Fastening Tools

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3738

The US power tool accessories market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.61% to reach $4.8 billion by 2028. The US, the home to NASA, leads in the aerospace industry, which involves producing more aerospace components, where power tools are one of the most basic tools used for soldering and de-soldering circuit boards in satellites. The complexity of the circuit design and miniaturized device enhancements might pose challenges for the power tool vendors, which can help worth product development and customization in the future.

Stanley Black & Decker, Milwaukee, and Bosch are some of the leading brands for power tool accessories in the US. Factors such as the high internet penetration and widespread availability of online retail channels have enabled people in the country to purchase more products online. Thus, e-commerce serves as a major mode of sales in the country. Manufacturers also distribute their products through their preferred suppliers and retailers, based on the region and performance, primarily targeted toward the industrial end-use. Thus, the scope and demand for power tool accessories are increasing in the country's domestic, commercial, and industrial applications, along with the rising utilization of pneumatic, hydraulic, and electric power tools.

Download the U.S. Power Tool Accessories Market Free Sample Report Now: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3740

KEY POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES COMPANY PROFILED IN THE REPORT ARE:

Stanley Black & Decker

& Decker Bosch

Techtronic Industries Company (TTI)

Makita

Hilti

Apex Tool Group

Snap On

Koki Holdings

Fortive

Positec

Chervon

Fein

FERM

AIMCO

Festool

CS Unitec

Dynabrade

Husqvarna

Stihl

Blount

KYOCERA

INTERSKOL

Panasonic

URYU SEISAKU

Atlas Copco

Ingersoll Rand

Emerson

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3738

MARKET SEGMENTATION

Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

Accessory Type

Drill Bits

Circular Saw Blades

Batteries

Screwdriver Bits

Reciprocating Saw Blades

Jig Saw Blades

Band Saw Blades

Abrasive Wheels

Router Bits

Others

End User

Industrial

Energy



Construction



Aerospace



Automotive



Electronics



Shipbuilding



Others

Commercial

Residential

Geography

North America

The US



Canada

Europe

The UK



Germany



France



Russia



Spain



Italy



Rest of Europe

APAC

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Africa



Saudi Arabia



The UAE



Turkey



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

DOWNLOAD THE FREE SAMPLE REPORT NOW: https://www.arizton.com/request-sample/3738

TABLE OF CONTENT

1 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2 RESEARCH OBJECTIVES

3 RESEARCH PROCESS

4 SCOPE & COVERAGE

4.1 MARKET DEFINITION

4.1.1 INCLUSIONS

4.1.2 EXCLUSIONS

4.1.3 MARKET ESTIMATION CAVEATS

4.2 BASE YEAR

4.3 SCOPE OF THE STUDY

4.3.2 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

4.3.3 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY ACCESSORY TYPE

4.3.4 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END USER

4.3.5 MARKET SEGMENTATION BY GEOGRAPHY

5 REPORT ASSUMPTIONS & CAVEATS

5.1 KEY CAVEATS

5.2 CURRENCY CONVERSION

5.3 MARKET DERIVATION

6 MARKET AT A GLANCE

7 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

7.1 REPORT OVERVIEW

7.2 IMPACT OF COVID-19 AND ANALYSIS

7.3 OPPORTUNITY & CHALLENGE ANALYSIS

7.4 SEGMENT ANALYSIS

7.5 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

7.6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8 INTRODUCTION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS

8.2.1 RAW MATERIALS & COMPONENT SUPPLIERS

8.2.2 MANUFACTURERS

8.2.3 DEALERS/DISTRIBUTORS

8.2.4 RETAILERS

8.2.5 END USERS

8.3 UNREST IN EUROPE

8.4 LOOMING GLOBAL RECESSION

8.5 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO DURING POST-COVID-19 ERA

8.6 FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

8.6.1 WHAT WILL BE THE GROWTH RATE OF THE GLOBAL POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET DURING THE FORECAST PERIOD?

8.6.2 WHAT ARE THE MAJOR GROWTH BARRIERS FOR THE GLOBAL POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKET?

8.6.3 WHAT IS THE STATE OF THE REGIONAL POWER TOOL ACCESSORIES MARKETS WORLDWIDE?

8.6.4 IS PURCHASING A POWER TOOL ACCESSORY MORE COST-EFFECTIVE THAN USING A POWER TOOL?

9 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES & TRENDS

9.1 GROWING PROMINENCE OF ASIAN MANUFACTURING

9.2 INDUSTRY 4.0 & SMART PRECISION MANUFACTURING

9.3 EXPONENTIAL GROWTH OF CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRY

9.4 SURGE IN DEMAND FOR PREFABRICATED BUILDINGS

9.5 RISE IN WIND & SOLAR ENERGY INSTALLATIONS

10 MARKET GROWTH ENABLERS

10.1 ADVANCES IN LI-ION BATTERY TECHNOLOGY

10.2 RISE IN HOME IMPROVEMENT & DIY PROJECTS

10.3 SURGE IN APPLICATIONS OF FASTENING TOOLS

10.4 RISE IN NUMBER OF INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS

11 MARKET RESTRAINTS

11.1 HIGH AVAILABILITY OF HAND TOOLS AND LOW-COST LABOR

11.2 FLUCTUATIONS IN RAW MATERIAL PRICING

11.3 END-USER VARIABILITY

12 MARKET LANDSCAPE

12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

12.3 FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

12.3.1 THREAT OF NEW ENTRANTS

12.3.2 BARGAINING POWER OF SUPPLIERS

12.3.3 BARGAINING POWER OF BUYERS

12.3.4 THREAT OF SUBSTITUTES

12.3.5 COMPETITIVE RIVALRY

13 ACCESSORY TYPE

13.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

13.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3 DRILL BITS

13.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.3.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.3.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.4 SCREWDRIVER BITS

13.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.4.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.4.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.5 ROUTER BITS

13.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.5.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.5.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.6 CIRCULAR SAW BLADES

13.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.6.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.6.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.7 JIGSAW BLADES

13.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.7.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.7.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.8 BAND SAW BLADES

13.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.8.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.8.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.9 ABRASIVE WHEELS

13.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.9.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.10 RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

13.10.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.10.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.10.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.11 BATTERIES

13.11.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.11.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.11.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

13.12 OTHERS

13.12.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

13.12.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

13.12.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

14 END USER

14.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

14.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15 INDUSTRIAL

15.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

15.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.2.2 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.3 CONSTRUCTION

15.3.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.3.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.3.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.3.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.4 AUTOMOTIVE

15.4.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.4.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.4.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.4.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.5 AEROSPACE

15.5.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.5.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.5.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.5.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.6 ELECTRONICS

15.6.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.6.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.6.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.6.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.7 ENERGY

15.7.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.7.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.7.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.7.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.8 SHIPBUILDING

15.8.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.8.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

15.8.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.8.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

15.9 OTHER INDUSTRIES

15.9.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

15.9.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

15.9.3 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

16 COMMERCIAL

16.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

16.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

16.3 MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

16.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

17 RESIDENTIAL

17.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

17.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

17.3 MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST

17.4 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

18.1 MARKET SNAPSHOP & GROWTH ENGINE

18.2 MARKET OVERVIEW

18.3 OFFLINE

18.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

18.3.2 DEALERS AND DISTRIBUTORS

18.3.3 SPECIALTY STORES

18.3.4 MASS MARKET PLAYERS

18.3.5 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

18.4 ONLINE

18.4.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

19 GEOGRAPHY

19.1 MARKET SNAPSHOT & GROWTH ENGINE

19.2 GEOGRAPHIC OVERVIEW

20 APAC

20.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

20.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

20.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.4 ACCESSORY TYPE

20.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.5 END USER

20.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

20.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7 KEY COUNTRIES

20.7.1 CHINA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.2 INDIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.3 JAPAN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.4 SOUTH KOREA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.5 AUSTRALIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

20.7.6 REST OF APAC: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21 NORTH AMERICA

21.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

21.2 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.3 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

21.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

21.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.5 ACCESSORY TYPE

21.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.6 END USER

21.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7 KEY COUNTRIES

21.7.1 US: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

21.7.2 CANADA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22 EUROPE

22.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

22.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

22.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.4 ACCESSORY TYPE

22.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.5 END USER

22.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.6 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

22.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7 KEY COUNTRIES

22.7.1 UK: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.2 GERMANY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.3 FRANCE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.4 RUSSIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.5 SPAIN: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.6 ITALY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

22.7.7 REST OF EUROPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23 LATIN AMERICA

23.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

23.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

23.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

23.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.5 ACCESSORY TYPE

23.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.6 END USER

23.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7 KEY COUNTRIES

23.7.1 BRAZIL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7.2 MEXICO: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

23.7.3 REST OF LATIN AMERICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

24.1 MARKET OVERVIEW

24.2 EMERGING MARKET SCENARIO AFTER COVID-19

24.3 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.4 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

24.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.5 ACCESSORY TYPE

24.5.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.6 END USER

24.6.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7 KEY COUNTRIES

24.7.1 SOUTH AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7.2 SAUDI ARABIA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7.3 UAE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7.4 TURKEY: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

24.7.5 REST OF MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

25 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

25.1 COMPETITION OVERVIEW

26 KEY COMPANY PROFILES

26.1 STANLEY BLACK & DECKER

26.1.1 BUSINESS OVERVIEW

26.1.2 PRODUCT OFFERINGS

26.1.3 KEY STRENGTHS

26.1.4 KEY STRATEGIES

26.1.5 KEY OPPORTUNITIES

26.2 BOSCH

26.3 TECHTRONIC INDUSTRIES (TTI)

26.4 MAKITA

26.5 HILTI

27 OTHER PROMINENT VENDORS

27.1 APEX TOOL GROUP

27.2 SNAP ON

27.3 KOKI HOLDINGS

27.4 FORTIVE

27.5 POSITEC

27.6 CHERVON

27.7 FEIN

27.8 FERM

27.9 AIMCO

27.10 FESTOOL

27.11 CS UNITEC

27.12 DYNABRADE

27.13 HUSQVARNA

27.14 STIHL

27.15 BLOUNT

27.16 KYOCERA

27.17 INTERSKOL

27.18 PANASONIC

27.19 URYU SEISAKU

27.20 ATLAS COPCO

27.21 INGERSOLL RAND

27.22 EMERSON

28 REPORT SUMMARY

28.1 KEY TAKEAWAYS

28.2 STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

29 QUANTITATIVE SUMMARY

29.1 MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

29.2 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

29.2.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.2.2 OFFLINE CHANNEL

29.2.3 ONLINE CHANNEL

29.3 ACCESSORY TYPE

29.3.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.3.2 DRILL BITS

29.3.3 SCREWDRIVER BITS

29.3.4 ROUTER BITS

29.3.5 CIRCULAR SAW BLADES

29.3.6 JIGSAW BLADES

29.3.7 BAND SAW BLADES

29.3.8 ABRASIVE WHEELS

29.3.9 RECIPROCATING SAW BLADES

29.3.10 BATTERIES

29.3.11 OTHER ACCESSORY TYPES

29.4 END USER

29.4.1 MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.4.2 INDUSTRIAL

29.4.3 CONSTRUCTION

29.4.4 AUTOMOTIVE

29.4.5 AEROSPACE

29.4.6 ELECTRONICS

29.4.7 ENERGY

29.4.8 SHIPBUILDING

29.4.9 OTHER END USERS

29.4.10 COMMERCIAL

29.4.11 RESIDENTIAL

29.5 APAC

29.5.1 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.5.2 ACCESSORY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.5.3 END USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.6 NORTH AMERICA

29.6.1 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.6.2 ACCESSORY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.6.3 END USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.7 EUROPE

29.7.1 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.7.2 ACCESSORY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.7.3 END USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.8 LATIN AMERICA

29.8.1 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.8.2 ACCESSORY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.8.3 END USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.9 MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

29.9.1 DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.9.2 ACCESSORY TYPE: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

29.9.3 END USER: MARKET SIZE & FORECAST

30 APPENDIX

30.1 ABBREVIATIONS

CHECK OUT SOME OF THE TOP SELLING RESEARCH REPORTS:

Cordless Power Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 : The global cordless power tools market is expected to reach $35.62 billion by 2027.

Forestry Power Tool Accessories Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 : The forestry power tool accessories market is expected to reach USD 968.88 million by 2027.

Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027 : The global hand tools market is expected to reach $28.74 billion by 2027.

Garden Hand Tools Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026 : The garden hand tool market is expected to reach?USD 21.53 billion?by 2026.

ABOUT US:?????

Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.???

We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.????

Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.????

CONTACT US??

Call: +1-312-235-2040?

????????? +1 302 469 0707

Mail:? enquiry@arizton.com ??

Contact Us:? https://www.arizton.com/contact-us ??

Blog:? https://www.arizton.com/blog ??

Website:? https://www.arizton.com/ ??

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2017475/Power_Tools_Accessories_Market.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg





View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/more-than-7-billion-opportunities-in-the-power-tool-accessories-market-growing-at-a-cagr-of-5-9-during-2022-2028--arizton-301764391.html