Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Global Neonatal Ventilators Market to Reach USD 590.40 Million by 2031 | More than 15 Million Preterm Births Driving Demand in NICUs - Exclusive Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the global neonatal ventilators market is projected to reach USD 590.40 million by 2031, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.63% during the forecast period.

To Know More, Click: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/neonatal-ventilators-market

Browse in-depth TOC on the Global Neonatal Ventilators Market

Pages-172

Region-5

Countries-22

Company- 25

Segment-05

Global Neonatal Ventilators Market Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2031) USD 590.40 Million MARKET SIZE (2025) USD 450 Million CAGR (2025-2031) 4.63 % HISTORIC YEAR 2022-2024 BASE YEAR 2025 FORECAST YEAR 2026-2031 MARKET SEGMENTATION Component, Functionality, Mobility, End-User, and Geography GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World

The neonatal ventilators market is experiencing robust growth as healthcare providers worldwide respond to rising preterm birth rates, increasing neonatal respiratory complications, and higher survival rates of extremely low birth weight infants. According to the WHO, around 15 million babies are born prematurely each year, many requiring immediate respiratory support due to conditions such as RDS and underdeveloped lungs. This is driving demand for advanced neonatal ventilators and NICU respiratory care solutions across healthcare systems.

Regionally, North America leads the market, with the U.S. accounting for nearly 87% of regional share in 2025, while India is the fastest-growing market in APAC, supported by government initiatives such as Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and Ayushman Bharat, along with the expansion of remote NICU monitoring and tele-NICU models. In response, manufacturers are focusing on precision ventilation, AI-enabled monitoring, and cost-effective neonatal care technologies, as both global and regional players strengthen their position in this high-demand market.

Non-Invasive Technologies Strengthen Neonatal Ventilators Market Growth

The neonatal ventilators market is shifting toward non-invasive respiratory support, with technologies such as NIPPV, nasal CPAP, and high-flow nasal cannula gaining wider adoption across NICUs. These solutions help reduce lung injury, shorten ventilation time, and improve clinical efficiency, making them increasingly preferred in neonatal care.

Manufacturers are developing integrated neonatal ventilators that combine multiple ventilation modes into a single platform, enabling more flexible and responsive care. For instance, in 2024, Vyaire Medical expanded its portfolio with the bellavista 1000e neonatal ventilator, which supports both invasive and non-invasive care with enhanced real-time monitoring. This transition is shifting demand toward multi-mode, non-invasive ventilation platforms, where performance, adaptability, and clinical efficiency are becoming key competitive differentiators.

NICU Infrastructure Investment Is Driving Global Demand for Neonatal Ventilators

Governments across Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa are increasing investments in maternal and neonatal healthcare, with WHO- and UNICEF-supported programs accelerating adoption of advanced neonatal ventilators in public healthcare systems.

In the U.S., NICU admission rates increased from 8.7% in 2016 to 9.8% in 2023, reflecting sustained demand for neonatal respiratory support devices and consumables.

Emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are expanding healthcare infrastructure, with large-scale projects like Abu Dhabi's dedicated women and children's medical city reinforcing long-term demand.

Strategic moves such as GE HealthCare's $2.3 billion acquisition of Intelerad and collaborations involving Philips, Getinge, Dräger, Hamilton Medical, and B. Braun highlight growing corporate investment across the neonatal care ecosystem.

Europe Emerges as a Key Growth Driver, Led by Germany and the UK

According to the latest report on Europe neonatal ventilator market, the revenue is projected to reach USD 133.37 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.11% during the forecast period. As global demand accelerates, Europe is reinforcing its position as the second-largest neonatal ventilators market, driven by a clear shift toward non-invasive, automated, and lung-protective respiratory technologies. Rising preterm births, impacting nearly 10% of all deliveries, along with evolving neonatal care standards are supporting sustained adoption across the region. Germany leads the market with over 15% share, backed by a strong domestic manufacturing base, well-funded hospital infrastructure, and established clinical practices. Meanwhile, the UK is emerging as a high-growth market, supported by centralized procurement and increasing adoption of advanced ventilation technologies.



Europe neonatal ventilators market highlights

Component: The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest market share of around 60%.

The consumables & accessories segment accounted for the largest market share of around 60%. Functionality : The non-invasive neonatal ventilation segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period

: The non-invasive neonatal ventilation segment shows significant growth, with the fastest-growing CAGR of 5.17% during the forecast period Mobility: In 2025, the standalone segment holds the largest Europe neonatal ventilators market share.

In 2025, the standalone segment holds the largest Europe neonatal ventilators market share. End-User: The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share.

The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share. Region: Germany was the largest revenue contributor with over 15% market share.

Buy this Research @: https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-neo-ventilators-markethttps://www.arizton.com/market-reports/europe-neo-ventilators-market

Key Company Profiles

Drager

GE Healthcare Technologies Inc.

Getinge AB

Hamilton Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Other Prominent Company Profiles

Air Liquide

ATOM MEDICAL Corp.

Inspiration Healthcare Group plc.

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.

Smiths Group plc

Bunnell Incorporated

Lowenstein Medical SE & Co. KG

Metran Co., Ltd.

Max Meditech Pvt. Ltd.

Fritz Stephan GMBH

ICU Medical, INC.

Leistung

ZOLL Medical Corporation

Shreeyash Electro Medicals

Schiller Healthcare India Pvt. Ltd.

Noccarc

AVI Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Medtronic

Anantya Bionics LLP

Market Segmentation & Forecast

Components

Consumables & Accessories

Devices

Functionality

Non-Invasive

Hybrid

Mobility

Standalone

Portable

End-User

Hospitals

Maternity & Speciality Care

Other Users

Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

APAC

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Chile

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Discover Connected Market Opportunities:

Ventilators Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/medical-ventilators-market

U.S. Telehealth Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/telehealth-market-in-united-states-2025

Global Cardiac Monitoring Market - Focused Insights 2025-2030

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/cardiac-monitoring-market

Digital Biomarkers Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029

https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/digital-biomarkers-market

What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?

How big is the global neonatal ventilators market?

What is the growth rate of the global neonatal ventilators market?

Who are the major players in the global neonatal ventilators market?

What are the key trends in the global neonatal ventilators market?

Which region dominates the global neonatal ventilators market?

Why Arizton???????????????????????????????????????????

100% ?Customer Satisfaction?????????

?Customer Satisfaction????????? 24x7 ?availability - we are always there when you need us??????????????????????????????????????????????

?availability - we are always there when you need us?????????????????????????????????????????????? 200+ ?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report??????????????????????????????????????????????

?Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report?????????????????????????????????????????????? 80% ?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry??????????????????????????????????????????????

?of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry?????????????????????????????????????????????? 100% ?more data and analysis??????????????????????????????????????????????

?more data and analysis?????????????????????????????????????????????? 1500+?reports published till date????????????????????????????

Post-Purchase Benefit??????????????????????????????????????????

1hr of free analyst discussion?

10% off on customization???????????????????????

About Us:?????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????

Founded in 2017, Arizton Advisory & Intelligence delivers data-driven market research and strategic consulting that empowers clients to make informed decisions and drive growth. Combining quantitative and qualitative insights, we provide in-depth analysis across industries including Agriculture, Consumer Goods, Technology, Automotive, Healthcare, Data Centers, and Logistics. Recognized by top-tier media, our expert team transforms complex market data into actionable strategies, helping clients anticipate trends, seize opportunities, and stay ahead of the competition.

Contact Details:

Arizton Advisory & Intelligence

Chicago, Illinois, 60607

Mail: enquiry@arizton.com

Call: +1 312-680-2940

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/818553/Arizton_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-neonatal-ventilators-market-to-reach-usd-590-40-million-by-2031--more-than-15-million-preterm-births-driving-demand-in-nicus--exclusive-market-research-by-arizton-302744609.html