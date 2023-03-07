POSH PR®: Shark Tank-Backed The Frozen Farmer Announces Partnership With Award-Winning Country Music Star Jimmie Allen

A new, farm-fresh frozen confection hits shelves in Kroger Co. locations across the country this month.

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / The Frozen Farmer, a Shark Tank-backed business, announced a partnership with GRAMMY Award-nominated, Country Music Awards Association- and Academy of Country Music Award-winning, multi-platinum country music star Jimmie Allen today.

Jimmie Allen x The Frozen Farmer

Jimmie Allen partners with Shark Tank-backed The Frozen Farmer

The Kroger-exclusive collaboration-Miss Angie's Peach Cobbler Frobert-is inspired by a special family recipe from Allen's mom, Miss Angie. Frobert, The Frozen Farmer's signature blend of ice cream and sorbet, is farm-crafted using misfit fruit and delivers on the brand's mission to reduce food waste through this value-added product line.

While in town as a special guest on Carrie Underwood's Denim & Rhinestones Tour, Allen visited the Cincinnati Kroger headquarters on March 2 to support the launch of Miss Angie's Peach Cobbler Frobert. Inspired by Allen's favorite childhood treat and packed with fresh-from-the-farm peaches, The Frozen Farmer carefully crafted this flavor with help from Allen's mom so that Kroger customers can enjoy a slice of her famous peach cobbler, too.

"Every kid has a story about when their mom or dad made that one thing that brought them comfort," said Allen. "My momma's peach cobbler takes me back to a time when we shared memories around the dinner table. It takes me home to Delaware."

Allen burst onto the music scene with his 2018 debut album, Mercury Lane, which featured two chart-topping singles - "Best Shot" and "Make Me Want To." He has collaborated with the likes of Elton John, Brad Paisley, Nelly, Pitbull, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Monica and Little Big Town. Allen has appeared on "American Idol" as a mentor, "The Voice" as a battle advisor, and "Dancing With The Stars" as a contestant. His first children's book, "My Voice Is a Trumpet," was published in July 2021. Allen's most recent album, "Tulip Drive," was released in June 2022- its lead single, "down home," hit the top of the charts in January, marking his fourth career #1 single. Now, he's on The Frozen Farmer's ice cream carton with his very own signature flavor.

The pint, which showcases a photo of Allen and Miss Angie in a Delaware peach orchard, also features the number 15 on the lid rim, the number his late father wore when he played baseball. "My father was a big advocate for finding everything you love and doing all of it," said Allen. "And really, who doesn't love ice cream, after all?"

"Jimmie is so successful because he adds this personal touch to everything he does," Founder and CEO of The Frozen Farmer Katey Evans said. "For me, growing The Frozen Farmer from my Sunday supper table to a national brand has also been a very personal labor of love, because it's more than a business. It's our family farm's legacy, and that makes our mission so much sweeter."

Proudly based on their third-generation family farm, located in Allen's home state of Delaware, The Frozen Farmer took to national retail after landing a partnership on ABC's "Shark Tank" with investor Lori Greiner. The Frozen Farmer's mission to use misfit fruit in every pint allows the brand to grow, harvest and deliver a full line of sustainable, farm-to-table frozen desserts to Kroger customers.

Kroger is focused on reducing climate impact by reducing food waste, and the nationwide grocer is committed to achieving zero food waste company-wide by 2025. The company has embedded retail best practices to extend freshness and reduce waste in its operations since 2017, and The Frozen Farmer's sustainability mission supports the grocer's corporate initiatives.

"We are proud to collaborate with The Frozen Farmer as we work together to bring fresh, local, high-quality and inspiring flavors to our customers in a sustainable way," said Barry Craft, Kroger's Group Vice President of Fresh Merchandising.

Kroger and The Frozen Farmer share a commitment to building a sustainable food system and making memories around the dinner table. Miss Angie's Peach Cobbler Frobert will be available in over 2,100 Kroger stores beginning this month.

Learn more at TheFrozenFarmer.com and @thefrozenfarmer.

Contact Information

Caroline Kalentzos

The Frozen Farmer Media Contact

caroline@poshpr.com

804-939-7674

Erin Rolfes

Kroger Co. Media Contact

erin.rolfes@kroger.com

Natasha Desai

Jimmie Allen Media Contact

natasha@fullcov.com

SOURCE: The Frozen Farmer

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/742445/Shark-Tank-Backed-The-Frozen-Farmer-Announces-Partnership-With-Award-Winning-Country-Music-Star-Jimmie-Allen