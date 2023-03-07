As current social and economic conditions strain many relationships, Grass Valley, California-based Relationship Explorations (530-446-1930), launches an enhanced range of retreats for couples

More details can be found at https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/intensive-couples-session.

Intensive Marriage Therapy & Retreats Launched By Relationship Explorations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/156685_10736b31c4c6f8c0_001full.jpg

The new services from Relationship Explorations have been developed with a focus on some of the more common problems being faced by couples. These can include a major crisis or life-changing event that has strained a relationship, ongoing conflicts that aren't been resolved through regular discussion, and feelings of reduced intimacy or connection.

Included in the center's latest selection is a Relationship Intensive retreat. These services has been designed around the needs of busy couples who may not have the time to participate in more extended programs. They include 3 and/or 6-hour blocks, and aim to re-establish a couple's connection, while also demonstrating methods to cope with change.

As part of the recent announcement, Relationship Explorations has also launched a new guide. This explains the foundations of the retreats now offered, and the couples who may benefit from participation in the program.

The new programs have been developed by Relationship Expressions founder Dr. Lin Jovanovic. Dr. Jovanovic obtained a PhD in Medical Psychology from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, and has also worked as a professor of psychology at CSU Stanislaus for over 29 years.

Dr. Jovanovic recently stated: "Our retreats are designed to give you time to work on issues, experience the heated emotions, and then practice the skills needed to reconnect."

Interested parties can learn more by visiting https://www.relationshipexplorations.com/what-is-a-couples-intensive-retreat-could-it-be-right-for-you.

