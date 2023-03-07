Whittier Trust Announces Retirement of Paul Cantor, Promotion of Nickolaus Momyer

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 7, 2023 / Whittier Trust announces the retirement of Paul Cantor after 13 years of extraordinary service and commitment as Executive Vice President, Client Advisor, and Northwest Regional manager.

Nickolaus Momyer, Senior Vice President and Senior Portfolio Manager with Whittier Trust, will assume the role of Northwest Regional Manager, Senior Vice President, Senior Portfolio Manager.



"Paul's many years of service have been a gift to us here at Whittier Trust and to our clients. He has been a valuable part of our expansion in the Portland and Seattle markets and a huge reason the Northwest Office was named a Top Five Multifamily Office by the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners in 2021. We are saddened to see him go and to lose his presence in the office, but we're also so grateful for what he's done for our clients." - David Dahl, Whittier Trust President & CEO

In his new role, Nick Momyer will take over the leadership of Whittier Trust's Northwest Region. The Seattle and Portland Offices are two of Whittier Trust's many growing teams and client bases, reflecting a continued effort to connect with individuals and families locally. In his continuing role as a Senior Portfolio Manager, Nick is responsible for helping establish the investment philosophy of the firm. He's also responsible for the selection of individual securities and appropriate asset allocation ranges for client portfolios.

"Nick Momyer was the clear choice to succeed Paul as Northwest Regional Manager. Nick has a long resume full of great experience behind him, and he's done exceptional work in focusing on our clients and enhancing the Northwest Team. Nick is deeply embedded in the northwest area through his work as a board member with The Seattle Public Library Foundation and as a member of the Investment Committee at The Mountaineers. His commitment to the local community aligns with Whittier Trust's vision to make a meaningful and lasting difference in the communities that we do business in," said Dahl.

Collectively, Whittier Trust Company and The Whittier Trust Company of Nevada , Inc. (referred to herein individually and collectively as "Whittier Trust"), are state-chartered trust companies wholly owned by Whittier Holdings, Inc. ("WHI"), a closely-held holding company. Whittier Trust is the oldest and largest private multi-family office headquartered on the West Coast. Whittier Trust works with 566 families and close to 140 private foundations, donor-advised funds and nonprofit endowments throughout the US, advising on over $18 billion in assets. The firm has helped individuals and families manage, grow and transfer wealth intergenerationally for six generations. The firm has offices in South Pasadena, San Francisco, Menlo Park, Newport Beach, West Los Angeles, Reno, Seattle, and Portland. To learn more, visit http://www.whittiertrust.com .

